Boys basketball: players to watch in Section 1A, 1AA playoffs

ROCHESTER — The Section 1A and 1AA boys basketball tournaments will begin this week with teams in each section vying for a state berth.

Both sections feature squads ranked among the top teams in the state. Section 1A has four state-ranked teams and all four have 20-plus wins.

To win either section, a team is going to need a deep and talented squad. Here is a look at five teams in each section with at least a strong 1-2 player tandem.

SECTION 1AA

Senior Ryan Heise (22) is averaging more than 16 points per game for Lake City this season. Lake City is ranked No. 2 in the state in Class AA. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin file photo

Lake City

The Tigers (24-1) are ranked No. 2 in the state in Class AA. A deep squad, they are led by Hunter Lorenson and Ryan Heise.

Lorenson is a 5-10 junior guard who averages 17.9 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.0 steals per game.

Heise, a 6-9 senior, guard/forward, has really stepped up his game this season and is averaging 16.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game. He will play college ball at Division II Upper Iowa University.

Plainview-Elgin-Millville senior Aeron Stevens (12) is averaging more than 20 points a game this season for the Bulldogs, ranked No. 12 in the state in Class AA. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin file photo

Plainview-Elgin-Millville

The Bulldogs (22-4) were the section runner-up a year ago, falling to Caledonia in triple overtime in the title game. They are ranked No. 12 in the state in Class AA and` return their two standout players in Aeron Stevens and Kaiden Peters.

Stevens is a 6-7 senior center/forward who averages 23.1 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.9 blocks per game. He is a 1,000-point scorer and will play his college ball at Division II Southwest Minnesota State University.

Peters, a 6-3 senior guard, has been battling an ankle injury late in the season. The athletic lefty is still averaging 20.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.9 steals per game.

Lewis Doyle (right) is averaging 16.8 points per game for Caledonia this season. Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin file photo

Caledonia

The Warriors (14-12) have gone 10-6 in their past 16 games after a slow start to the season and they are led by a number of young players, including Lewis Doyle and Mason King. Both players excel at shooting from the outside.

Doyle, a 6-0 junior guard, averages 16.8 points per game.

King is a 5-10 sophomore guard who averages 13.5 points per game.

Chatfield senior Cole Johnson (2) is averaging 15.1 points per game for the Gophers this season. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

Chatfield

The surging Gophers (16-10) got off to a 4-8 start, but have gone 12-2 since then. Most of the players were on the Chatfield football team that reached the Class AA state title game. The team is led by Drew Schindler and Cole Johnson.

Schindler, a 6-0 senior guard, averages 16.2 points, 3.5 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game. He is a 1,000-point career scorer.

Johnson, a 6-5 senior guard, missed the first part of the season while recovering from an injury suffered in football. The missed games cost him getting 1,000 career points. He is averaging 15.1 points, 4.0 assists and 3.0 rebounds per game.

La Crescent-Hokah

The Lancers (17-9) won five straight before losing their regular-season finale. They are led by Carter Todd and Owen Bentzen.

Todd is a 6-4 senior guard who averages 17.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. He has 1,079 career points.

Bentzen is a 6-7 senior forward who averages 11.3 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game.

Other top scorers in Section 1AA

• Kayden Rodrick, Zumbrota-Mazeppa: The high-scoring 6-4 senior guard averages 23.6 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.2 steals per game. Scored his 1,000 career point this season and set a single-game school record with 39 points.

• Gabe Hein, Blooming Prairie: The 6-4 junior forward averages 17.1 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.4 steals per game.

• Pierce Petersohn, Triton: The 6-3 freshman guard is averaging 15.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game.

• Zack Hein, Blooming Prairie: The 6-3 junior forward averages 14.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game.

• Jayce Leonardo, Triton: The 6-1 junior forward is averaging 13.8 points and 5.3 rebounds per game.

• Aiden Johnson, Cannon Falls: The 6-5 junior guard is averaging 13.5 points and 7.4 rebounds per game.

• Aidan Jahns, Lourdes: The 6-3 senior guard/forward averages 12.9 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 2.2 steals per game.

• Keegan Ryan, Lake City: The 6-4 junior guard/forward averages 12.6 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 2.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game.

• Brady Kittelson, Blooming Prairie: The 6-2 sophomore guard averages 12.5 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game.

• Dylan Banks, Cannon Falls: The 6-0 junior guard is averaging 12.3 points and 3.7 assists per game.

SECTION 1A

Goodhue senior Will Opsahl (5) is averaging 19.6 points per game for the Wildcats this season. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

Goodhue

The Wildcats (22-3) are ranked No. 5 in the state in Class A. Will Opsahl and Adam Poncelet, who both shoot nearly 40% from 3-point range, lead the Wildcats.

Opsahl, a 6-7 senior guard, is averaging 19.6 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 3.5 steals per game. He has more than 1,400 career points. He will play college ball at Division II Minnesota State University, Mankato.

Adam Poncelet, a 6-3 senior guard, will play college football at the University of North Dakota. He is averaging 13.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 3.0 steals per game.

Spring Grove senior Tysen Grinde, left, is averaging 15.2 points per game for the Lions this season. Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin

Spring Grove

The Lions (25-1) are ranked No. 8 in the state in Class A. They are led by Elijah Solum and Tysen Grinde.

Solum, a 6-2 junior guard, is averaging 17.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.3 steals per game. He is shooting 51.7% from the floor and has more than 1,100 career points.

Grinde, a senior 6-3 guard, topped the 1,000-point mark for his career in the regular-season finale. He is averaging 15.2 points, 5.6 rebounds. 3.5 assists and 3.7 steals per game.

Hayfield senior Ethan Pack (23) is averaging 17.0 points per game this season. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin file photo

Hayfield

The Vikings (21-5) are the two-time defending Class A state champions and ranked No. 9 in the state. They feature senior guards Isaac Matti and Ethan Pack, who both started on the back-to-back state title teams.

The 6-2 Matti is averaging 20.4 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.6 steals per game. He is a 2,000-point scorer (2,055 late in regular season) and the school’s all-time leader with 540 assists. He broke the single-game school record with 50 points earlier this season.

The 6-foot Pack averages 17.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.7 steals per game. He has more than 1,200 career points and has made 73 3-pointers this season.

Lyle/Austin Pacelli senior Buay Koak, right, is averaging more than 22 points per game this season and has become a 2,000-point scorer. Post Bulletin file photo

Lyle/Austin Pacelli

The Athletics (21-5) are ranked No. 10 in the state in Class A. They have a dynamic duo in Buay Koak and Jake Truckenmiller.

Koak is a 6-4 senior forward who averages a lusty 22.8 points per game. He is the program's all-time leading scorer and had 2,178 points late in the regular season. He also averages 8.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game.

Truckenmiller is a 6-1 senior guard who averages 15.7 points, 4.7 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 2.6 steals per game. He is a 1,000-point career scorer.

Kenyon-Wanamingo senior Alex Lee is averaging a team-high 13.7 points per game for the Knights this season. Steve Loftness / Contributed photo

Kenyon-Wanamingo

The Knights (18-8) have used a very balanced attack to achieve success all season. But Alex Lee and Zach Mason have been the top scorers for the squad.

Lee, a 5-11 senior guard, averages 13.7 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.

Mason is a 6-1 junior guard who is averaging 12.1 points and 6.1 rebounds per game.

Other top scorers in Section 1A

• Cayden Tollefsrud, Mabel-Canton: The 5-9 junior guard averages 21.4 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.7 steals and 2.5 assists per game. He is school’s all-time leading scorer with more than 1,440 points.

• Jayce Kiehne, Fillmore Central: The junior guard averages 21.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game.

• Marshall Baseman, Glenville-Emmons: The 6-4 junior center averages 19.9 points and 12.4 rebounds per game. He set single-game school records with 44 points and 29 rebounds during games this season.

• Jayden Brink, Kingsland: The junior is averaging 19.2 points per game.

• Ethan Van Schepen, Schaeffer Academy: The 6-2 sophomore averages 18.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. He topped the 1,000-point mark this season.

• Camden Hungerholt, LeRoy-Ostrander: The 6-0 sophomore guard averages 18.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.6 steals per game.

• John Prestemon, Lanesboro: The 6-1 senior guard averages 17.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 3.1 steals per game. He topped the 1,000-point mark this season.

• Dawson Bunke, Rushford-Peterson: The 6-5 junior averages 17.6 points per game.

• Evan Miller, Schaeffer Academy: The 6-3 freshman averages 15.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game.

• Zander Jacobson, Hayfield: The 6-4 junior center averages 14.6 points, 13.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.3 blocks per game.

• Grady Hengel, Rushford-Peterson: The 5-10 senior averages 14.0 points per game.