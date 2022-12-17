SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Boys basketball results for Friday, Dec. 16, 2022

A scoreboard of boys basketball games.

Basketball results graphic
By Staff reports
December 16, 2022 08:38 PM
THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

Fillmore Central 67, Winona Cotter 65
COTTER (65)
Isaac Mueller 3 P, 1 3-PT; Carson Roeder 9 P, 1 3-PT; Luke Garnder 24 P, 1 3-PT; Bobby Sandcork 2 P; Gabe Stewart 18 P, 4 3-PT; John Fritts 5 P, 1 3-PT; Jayden Konter 4 P.
FILLMORE CENTRAL (67)
Jayce Kiehne 6 P; Bryce Corson 14 P, 2 3-PT; Dillon O’Connor 5 P; Greg Kennedy 4 P; Matthew Marzolf 2 P; William Parker 16 P; Gunner Benson 20 P, 5 3-PT.
Halftime: FC 35, C 30.
Free throws: C 10-13, FC 12-21.
Three-point goals: C 8, FC 7.

Related Topics: BOYS BASKETBALLPB PREP SCORES
By Staff reports
