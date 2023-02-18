Boys basketball results for Friday, Feb. 17, 2023

Century 81, Mayo 63

ROCHESTER — This time it didn't go down to the closing seconds.

Century completed a two-game regular-season sweep of city rival Mayo with an 81-63 victory at Mayo in Big Nine Conference action. Earlier this season the Panthers had posted a narrow 62-58 home victory over the Spartans.

Tait Deedrick had a stellar shooting night for Century as he drilled seven 3-pointers and finished with 26 points. Shaun Wysocki continued his recent scoring surged as he tallied 24 points. Jack Eustice chipped in with 12 points and he hit three of Century's 12 3-pointers.

"Century did a great job defensively and shot the ball well all game," Mayo coach Braden Markham said. "Our guys continued to work hard the entire game."

Isaiah Hanson led Mayo with 26 points and Sawyer Markham added 17. Both players made three triples. Alex Gyarmaty chipped in with 14 points for the Spartans.

Century has now won four straight games and it moves to 14-8 overall and 13-5 in the Big Nine. Mayo drops to 15-7, 11-7 in the Big Nine.

Century 81, Mayo 63

CENTURY (81)

Shaun Wysocki 24 P; Moses Norwood 2 P; Jack Eustice 12 P, 3 3-PT; Reid Weckwerth 5 P, 1 3-PT; Tait Deedrick 26 P, 7 3-PT; Ryan Ohm 9 P, 1 3-PT; Shawn Jacobson 3 P, 1 3-PT.

MAYO (63)

Sawyer Markham 17 P, 3 3-PT; Isaiah Hanson 26 P, 3 3-PT; Ben Heywood 2 P; Brig Poppe 3 P; Alex Gyarmaty 14 P, 2 3-PT; James Prunty 1 P.

Halftime: CENT 44, MAYO 36.

Free throws: CENT 16-25, MAYO 13-17.

Three-point goals: CENT 13, MAYO 8.

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

Goodhue 68, Kasson-Mantorville 45

KASSON-MANTORVILLE (45)

Aidan Smith 5 P, 1 3-PT; Carson Briggs 10 P; Caisen Thome 2 P; Jake Hallstrom 9 P, 1 3-PT; Ethan Lee 12 P, 1 3-PT; Grady Babcock 7 P, 1 3-PT.

GOODHUE (68)

Sean Matthees 3 P, 1 3-PT; Justin Buck 19 P; Will Opsahl 19 P, 1 3-PT; Tristan King 2 P; Jed Ryan 2 P; Adam Poncelet 10 P, 1 3-PT; Caden Berg 2 P; Gavin Schafer 6 P; Luke Roschen 5 P, 1 3-PT.

Halftime: GOOD 32, KM 22.

Free throws: KM 5-5, GOOD 12-20.

Three-point goals: KM 4, GOOD 4.

Lake City 70, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 46

LAKE CITY (70)

Hunter Lorenson 18 P; Keegan Ryan 10 P, 1 3-PT; Jack Meincke 3 P, 1 3-PT; Jaden Shones 9 P; Rylee Fick 9 P, 1 3-PT; Ryan Heise 19 P, 1 3-PT; Josh Siewert 2 P.

ZUMBROTA-MAZEPPA (46)

Ollie Liffrig 7 P, 1 3-PT; Kayden Rodrick 12 P; Zane Angerman 3 P, 1 3-PT; Collin Klassen 2 P; Carter Christopherson 13 P, 3 3-PT; Austin Jentsch 2 P; Preston Ohm 2 P; James Eickhoff 4 P; Connor Fogarty 1 P.

Halftime: LC 30, ZM 22.

Free throws: LC 20-27, ZM 7-16.

Three-point goals: LC 4, ZM 5.

GOPHER CONFERENCE

Blooming Prairie 83, Faribault Bethlehem Academy 65

BLOOMING PRAIRIE (83)

Kolby Vigeland 7 P; Gabe Hein 18 P, 2 3-PT; Cooper Cooke 17 P; Brady Kittelson 23 P, 1 3-PT; Zack Hein 18 P, 1 3-PT.

FARIBAULT BETHLEHEM ACADEMY (65)

Aaron Huerta 10 P; Hudson Dillon 33 P, 1 3-PT; Trey Gaytan 7 P, 1 3-PT; Charlie King 12 P, 1 3-PT; Zach Donkers 3 P, 1 3-PT.

Halftime: BP 31, FBA 26.

Free throws: BP 23-32, FBA 7-15.

Three-point goals: BP 4, FBA 4.

NON-CONFERENCE

Stewartville 66, St. Peter 32

STEWARTVILLE (66)

Parker Wangen 3 P, 1 R, 1 3-PT; Henry Tschetter 13 P, 3 R, 3 3-PT; Brady Pickett 5 P, 1 R, 1 3-PT; Tegan Malone 14 P, 7 R, 4 3-PT; Ian Hoot 3 P, 2 R, 1 3-PT; Jason Shindelar 6 P, 6 R; Caleb Jannsen 8 P, 7 R; Ayden Helder 6 P, 6 R; Logan Quam 1 R; Blake Turner 2 P, 1 R; Evan Riggin 1 R; Caleb Bancroft 4 P, 5 R; Max Barnes 2 P, 3 R.

ST. PETER (32)

No stats provided.

Halftime: STEW 37, STP 16.

Free throws: STEW 4-8, STP 3-7.

Three-point goals: STEW 10, STP no provided.

Notes: Stewartville improves to 19-4. St. Peter drops to 4-18.

Caledonia 76, Cannon Falls 69

CALEDONIA (76)

Brett Schultz 2 P; Lewis Doyle 11 P, 2 3-PT; Reid Klug 13 P; Mason King 23 P, 4 3-PT; Garrett Konz 18 P, 4 3-PT; Ethan Stendel 9 P, 1 3-PT.

CANNON FALLS (69)

Jack Meyers 5 P, 1 3-PT; Dylan Banks 24 P, 4 3-PT; Aiden Johnson 19 P; Tyler Johnston 7 P, 1 3-PT; Jack Freeberg 10 P, 1 3-PT; Jadan Winchell 2 P; Talan Duden 2 P.

Halftime: CAL 42, CF 34.

Free throws: CAL 5-15, CF 12-16.

Three-point goals: CAL 11, CF 7.