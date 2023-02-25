Boys basketball results for Friday, Feb. 24, 2023

John Marshall 58, Century 51

ROCHESTER — John Marshall’s hot streak continues.

JM made it five wins in its last six games as it beat strong team Century 58-51 in a Big Nine Conference battle at Century.

JM is 10-10 in the league and 11-13 overall. Century, which lost for the first time in six games, is 14-6, 15-9.

Guard Johnny Tong led the Rockets with 18 points. Logan Tuckner added 15 points and Zach Ladu 12.

Ryan Ohm paced Century with 15 points. Shaun Wysocki added 12 and Tait Deedrick nine.

JM outscored Century 22-11 from the free-throw line. The Rockets were 22-for-32 from the line, Century 11-for-15.

JOHN MARSHALL (58)

Logan Tuckner 15 P, 1 3-PT; Johnny Tong 18 P, 1 3-PT; Zach Ladu 12 P, 1 3-PT; Cham Obang 4 P ; Tiare Young 4 P; Traevon Koch 5, 1 3-PT.

CENTURY (51)

Shaun Wysocki 13 P, 1 3-PT; Tait Deedrick 9 P, 2 3-PT; Ricky Wengert 5 P; Ryan Ohm 15 P, 2 3-PT; Shawn Jacobson 6 P.

Halftime: JM 19, CENT 18.

Free throws: JM 22-32, CENT 11-15.

Three-point goals: JM 4, CENT 5.

Mayo 68, Northfield 65

ROCHESTER — Mayo picked up a solid win, beating Northfield 68-65 at McNish Gymnasium.

Mayo upped its record to 13-7 in the Big Nine and 17-7 overall. Northfield is 12-7, 14-9.

“It was nice to get a win on the home court tonight against a very good Northfield team,” Mayo coach Braden Markham said. “We got down early, but stayed focused and started executing on the offensive end of the floor. We really worked hard defensively as well.”

Isaiah Hanson had 22 points to lead the Spartans. Alex Gyarmaty added 17 points with three 3-pointers and Sawyer Markham had 12 points.

Soren Richardson paced the Raiders withy 22 points.

Mayo outscored Northfield 12-3 from the free-throw line.

NORTHFIELD (65)

Kayden Oakland 0 P; Austin Koep 15 P, 0 3-PT; Dom DiMaggio 6 P, 0 3-PT; Sam Scherer 9 P, 3 3-PT; Isaiah Mahal 7 P, 1 3-PT; Nolan Thompson 0 P; Soren Richardson 22 P, 2 3-PT; Kyan Rauk 6 P, 0 3-PT.

MAYO (68)

Sawyer Markham 12 P, 2 3-PT; Isaiah Hanson 22 P, 2 3-PT; Ben Heywood 7 P, 0 3-PT; Reese Grimsrud 3 P, 1 3-PT; Sam Hruska 4 P, 0 3-PT; Brig Poppe 3 P, 0 3-PT; Alex Gyarmaty 17 P, 3 3-PT.

Halftime: MAYO 39, NFLD 34.

Free throws: NFLD 3-7, MAYO 12-14.

Three-point goals: NFLD 6, MAYO 8.

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

Pine Island 64, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 58

ZUMBROTA-MAZEPPA (58)

Ollie Liffrig 2 P; Kayden Rodrick 24 P, 1 3-PT; Zane Angerman 4 P; Carter Christopherson 11 P, 2 3-PT; Hunter Streit 6 P; Preston Ohm 4 P; James Eickhoff 2 P; Connor Fogarty 5 P, 1 3-PT.

PINE ISLAND (64)

Nick Bauer 10 P, 1 3-PT; Brandt Konik 7 P; Drew Sailer 8 P; Sven Oberg 12 P, 4 3-PT; Blake Schiltz 12 P; Andrew Taggart 5 P; Luke Sems 10 P.

Halftime: PI 33, ZM 29.

Free throws: ZM (na), PI (na).

Three-point goals: ZM 4, PI 5.

Stewartville 84, Byron 65

STEWARTVILLE (84)

Parker Wangen 17 P, 3 3-PT; Henry Tschetter 13 P; Brady Pickett 6 P; Tegan Malone 13 P, 3 3-PT; Jason Shindelar 5 P; Caleb Jannsen 6 P; Ayden Helder 6 P; Caleb Bancroft 11 P; Max Barnes 7 P, 2 3-PT.

BYRON (65)

Will Brian 15 P, 3 3-PT; Dom Cartney 3 P; Tyler Connelly 4 P; Isaac Dearborn 14 P, 4 3-PT; Zach Vanderpool 18 P; Adam Glynn 2 P; Max Dearborn 9 P.

Halftime: STEW 48, BYR 30.

Free throws: STEW 26-34, BYR 7-8.

Three-point goals: STEW 8, BYR 7.

Lake City 71, Kasson-Mantorville 49

LAKE CITY (71)

Hunter Lorenson 18 P, 3 3-PT; Thomas Brand 3 P; Keegan Ryan 22 P, 1 3-PT; Jack Meincke 1 3-PT; Jaden Shones 11 P, 3 3-PT; Ryan Heise 14 P, 2 3-PT.

KASSON-MANTORVILLE (49)

Grady Babcock 2 P; Carson Briggs 4 P; Caisen Thome 13 P, 2 3-PT; Jake Hallstrom 13 P, 3 3-PT; Ethan Lee 10 P, 2 3-PT; Brooks Irish 2 P; Zack Fenske 1 P.

Halftime: LC 40, KM 24.

Free throws: LC 5-5, KM 4-5.

Three-point goals: LC 10, KM 7.

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

Glenville-Emmons 71, Grand Meadow 55

GLENVILLE-EMMONS (71)

Emmett Knutson 6 P; Weston Anderson 21 P, 4 3-PT; Deven Dufour 14 P, 2 3-PT; Marshall Baseman 18 P; Damon Ellingson 12 P.

GRAND MEADOW (55)

Hunter Dimick 2 P; Carter Glynn 2 P; Jace Kraft 18 P, 2 3-PT; Caleb George 15 P, 3 3-PT; Alex Lopez 13 P, 3 3-PT; Isaac Harmening 4 P.

Halftime: GE 33, GM 28.

Free throws: GE 12-15, GM 6-10.

Three-point goals: GE 6, GM 8.

Notes: G-E is 7-17, GM 2-24.

GOPHER CONFERENCE

Triton 61, Blooming Prairie 57

TRITON (61)

Francis Price 2 P; Pierce Petersohn 6 P; Boe Munnikhuysen 18 P; Jayce Leonardo 19 P, 1 3-PT; Matt Roussopoulos 7 P, 1 3-PT; Jude Gosse 3 P, 1 3-PT; Kaeden Ellingson 6 P, 1 3-PT.

BLOOMING PRAIRIE (57)

Kolby Vigeland 4 P; Gabe Hein 15 P; Cooper Cooke 6 P; Brady Kittelson 19 P, 1 3-PT; Zack Hein 13 P, 3 3-PT.

Halftime: TRI 32, BP 32.

Free throws: TRI 13-21, BP 7-12.

Three-point goals: TRI 4, BP 4.

