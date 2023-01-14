Boys basketball results for Friday, Jan. 13, 2023
A scoreboard of boys basketball games.
NON-CONFERENCE
La Crosse (Wis.) Aquinas 74, Caledonia 64
CALEDONIA (64)
Brett Schultz 1 P; Lewis Doyle 21 P, 1 3-PT; Reid Klug 8 P, 1 3-PT; Mason King 21 P, 3 3-PT; Garrett Konz 4 P; Ethan Stendel 4 P; Will Hahn 5 P, 1 3-PT.
La CROSSE AQUINAS (74)
No stats provided.
Halftime: CAL 35, LCA 35.
Free throws: CAL 8-11, LCA 19-30.
Three-point goals: CAL 6, LCA no provided.
Notes: Caledonia has lost three straight and drops to 3-5.
