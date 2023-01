Boys basketball results for Friday, Jan. 20, 2023

Mayo 77, Winona 55

ROCHESTER — Mayo used a strong passing game to help pave the way to a 77-55 win over Winona in Big Nine Conference play.

The Spartans had 19 assists on 27 field goals in the contest.

"It was nice to get a win on the home floor," Mayo coach Braden Markham said. "It was nice to see our guys sharing the ball so well."

Isaiah Hanson had another big game as he led Mayo with 28 points and he knocked down four 3-pointers. Kai'Ree Gadson added 15 points and Sawyer Markham was also in double figures with 11.

Charlie VandeBerg tallied 19 points for the Winhawks and Bryan Cassellius added 14.

Mayo improves to 9-4 overall and 5-4 in the Big Nine. Winona falls to 5-5, 4-4 in the Big Nine.

Mayo 77, Winona 55

WINONA (55)

Bryan Cassellius 14 P, 1 3-PT; Isaiah Bell 10 P, 2 3-PT; Mason Langowski 10 P; Charlie VandeBerg 19 P, 1 3-PT; Aiden Falls 2 P.

MAYO (77)

Sawyer Markham 11 P, 2 3-PT; Isaiah Hanson 28 P, 4 3-PT; Lebron See-Stadstad 6 P, 2 3-PT; Sam Hruska 5 P; William Marial 2 P; Mas’ud Ghedi 2 P; Alex Gyarmaty 8 P, 1 3-PT; Kai'Ree Gadson 15 P.

Halftime: MAYO 28, WIN 26.

Free throws: WIN 11-23, MAYO 14-19.

Three-point goals: WIN 4, MAYO 9.

Pine Island 66, Lourdes 62

PINE ISLAND — Sven Oberg scored 20 points and Blake Schitz was right behind with 19 as Pine Island nipped Lourdes 66-62 in Hiawatha Valley League play.

Oberg hit four of the Panthers' nine 3-points and Pine Island held a key 27-18 scoring advantage from beyond the arc.

Dillung Kullang led a balanced Lourdes attack with 14 points, Aidan Jahns scored 13 and Sam Theobald added 12.

Pine Island earned its first victory in HVL play and is now 1-7 in the league and 3-10 overall. Lourdes drops to 8-7 overall, 3-5 in the HVL.

Pine Island 66, Lourdes 62

LOURDES (62)

Kin Berry 6 P; Aidan Jahns 13 P, 1 3-PT; Dillung Kullang 14 P, 1 3-PT; Sam Theobald 12 P, 2 3-PT; Adam Sellner 8 P, 1 3-PT; David Scully 3 P; Eric Nelson 3 P, 1 3-PT; Jada Jubek 6 P; Parker Dunham 3 P.

PINE ISLAND (66)

Nick Bauer 7 P, 1 3-PT; Brandt Konik 10 P, 2 3-PT; Drew Sailer 7 P, 1 3-PT; Sven Oberg 20 P, 4 3-PT; Blake Schiltz 19 P; Luke Sems 3 P, 1 3-PT.

Three-point goals: LOUR 6, PI 9.

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 66, Kasson-Mantorville 48

KASSON-MANTORVILLE (48)

Aidan Smith 2 P; Caisen Thome 6 P; Jake Hallstrom 4 P; Easton Suess 10 P; Ethan Lee 14 P, 2 3-PT.

ZUMBROTA-MAZEPPA (66)

Kayden Rodrick 17 P; Zane Angerman 3 P; Carter Christopherson 20 P, 3 3-PT; Hunter Streit 19 P, 2 3-PT; Preston Ohm 2 P; Ethan Miller 3 P, 1 3-PT; James Eickhoff 2 P.

Halftime: ZM 24, KM 22.

Free throws: KM 8-11, ZM 18-21.

Three-point goals: KM 2, ZM 6.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

Fillmore Central 61, Southland 46

SOUTHLAND (46)

Isaac Felten 5 P, 1 3-PT; Jonas Wiste 4 P; Noah Goergen 2 P; Riley Jax 4 P; Gavin Nelsen 3 P, 1 3-PT; Cale Wehrenberg 3 P, 1 3-PT; Tyson Stevens 2 P; Noah Bauer 1 P; Sam Boe 14 P; Nick Edland 8 P, 2 3-PT.

FILLMORE CENTRAL (61)

Luke Hellickson 16 P, 4 3-PT; Jayce Kiehne 18 P; Bryce Corson 9 P, 2 3-PT; Dillon O’Connor 11 P; William Parker 7 P.

Halftime: FC 35, SOUTH 27.

Free throws: SOUTH 11-15, FC 7-21.

Three-point goals: SOUTH 5, FC 6.

GOPHER CONFERENCE

United South Central 61, Triton 58

UNITED SOUTH CENTRAL (61)

Johnny Martinez 9 P; Nick Bushlack 14 P, 1 3-PT; Jorge Martinez 15 P, 3 3-PT; Taybor Conley 2 P; Zale Bushlack 21 P.

TRITON (58)

Max Oakland 2 P; Pierce Petersohn 13 P, 2 3-PT; Boe Munnikhuysen 7 P, 1 3-PT; Jayce Leonardo 19 P; Matt Roussopoulos 4 P; Jude Gosse 6 P, 2 3-PT; Kaeden Ellingson 7 P, 1 3-PT.

Halftime: USC 37, TRI 26.

Free throws: USC 9-16, TRI 12-13.

Three-point goals: USC 4, TRI 6.

Randolph 63, NRHEG 48

NRHEG (48)

Jackson Chrz 5 P; Daxter Lee 9 P, 1 3-PT; Will Tuttle 8 P; Sam Olson 5 P, 1 3-PT; Jaylin Raab 2 P; Jase Knudson 5 P, 1 3-PT; Sawyer Prigge 14 P, 4 3-PT.

RANDOLPH (63)

Quinn Sabila 8 P; JJ Root 11 P, 3 3-PT; Evan Bennerotte 7 P, 1 3-PT; Hunter Kriesel 2 P; Tyson Cooreman 14 P; Trey Thielbar 21 P.

Halftime: RAND 30, NRHEG 21.

Free throws: NRHEG 3-7, RAND 11-14.

Three-point goals: NRHEG 7, RAND 4.

NON-CONFERENCE

Mabel-Canton 78, Alden-Conger 65

ALDEN-CONGER (65)

No stats provided.

MABEL-CANTON (78)

Jordan Larson 19 P, 5 3-PT; Tyler Larson 2 P; Riley Snell 10 P, 1 3-PT; Cayden Tollefsrud 28 P, 4 3-PT; Isaac Underbakke 14 P, 2 3-PT; Hayden Erickson 5 P.

Halftime: AC 32, MC 25.

Free throws: AC 5-13, MC 14-25.

Three-point goals: AC not provided, MC 12.