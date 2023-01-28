Boys basketball results for Friday, Jan. 27, 2023

Mayo 83, Faribault 52

ROCHESTER — Isaiah Hanson had a huge night as he drained seven 3-pointers and poured in 37 points as Mayo rolled past Faribault 83-52 in Big Nine Conference play.

Alex Gyarmaty chipped in with 17 points for Mayo, which led 41-29 at the half.

"The guys worked hard on both ends of the court," Mayo coach Braden Markham said.

Mayo, which has now won four straight, opened the season with a 57-34 win over Faribault. The Spartans improve to 12-4, 8-4 in the Big Nine.

Faribault drops to 1-15, 1-11 in the Big Nine.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mayo 83, Faribault 52

FARIBAULT (52)

Brady Schulz 16 P, 4 3-PT; Nolan Vogelsberg 2 P; Mohahmed Madey 16 P, 2 3-PT; Breuer Wolff 4 P; James Welborn 8 P; Ryan Kreager 2 P; Brandon Patrick 2 P; Beau Short 2 P.

MAYO (83)

Jaden Fernandez 2 P; Sawyer Markham 2 P; Isaiah Hanson 37 P, 7 3-PT; Carter Holcomb 6 P; Lebron See-Stadstad 7 P, 1 3-PT; Jack Laughlin 3 P, 1 3-PT; Sam Hruska 2 P; William Marial 2 P; Brig Poppe 4 P; Alex Gyarmaty 17 P; James Prunty 1 P.

Halftime: MAYO 41, FAR 29.

Free throws: FAR 2-4, MAYO 10-12.

Three-point goals: FAR 6, MAYO 9.

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

Goodhue 75, Cannon Falls 54

GOODHUE (75)

Sean Matthees 3 P, 1 3-PT; Justin Buck 13 P; Will Opsahl 20 P, 4 3-PT; Tristan King 6 P, 2 3-PT; Jed Ryan 3 P; Adam Poncelet 11 P, 1 3-PT; Caden Berg 2 P; Gavin Schafer 2 P; Jacob Ryan 3 P; Luke Roschen 12 P, 3 3-PT.

CANNON FALLS (54)

Jack Meyers 7 P; Dylan Banks 3 P, 1 3-PT; Isaiah Tennessen 2 P; Aiden Johnson 15 P, 1 3-PT; Tyler Johnston 6 P; Gavin Johnson 3 P; Jack Freeberg 6 P, 2 3-PT; Bryce Peer 2 P; Jadan Winchell 8 P, 2 3-PT; Talan Duden 2 P.

Halftime: GOOD 39, CF 27.

Free throws: GOOD 6-11, CF 8-12.

Three-point goals: GOOD 11, CF 6.

NON-CONFERENCE

Holmen, Wis. 79, Caledonia 65

HOLMEN, WIS. (79)

No stats provided.

CALEDONIA (65)

Brett Schultz 5 P; Lewis Doyle 15 P, 2 3-PT; Mason Schroeder 3 P, 1 3-PT; Mason King 12 P, 2 3-PT; Garrett Konz 5 P; Ethan Stendel 12 P; Eric Welscher 3 P, 1 3-PT; Austin Pronschinski 2 P; Will Hahn 6 P; Drew Yahnke 2 P.

Halftime: HOL 35, CAL 29.

Free throws: HOL 16-27, CAL 11-15.

Three-point goals: HOL not provided, CAL 6.

