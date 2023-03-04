Boys basketball results for Friday, March 3, 2023

Mayo 100, Albert Lea 70

ROCHESTER — Mayo hit the century mark in scoring as the Spartans closed their regular season with a 100-70 victory over Albert Lea in Big Nine Conference play.

Isaiah Hanson (25 points), Sawyer Markham (23) and Alex Gyarmaty (23) combined to score 71 of Mayo's 100 points. Markham canned five 3-pointers and Hanson hit three.

"It was great to get a win at home on Senior Night," Mayo coach Braden Markham said. "The guys shot the ball right from the start."

Mayo, which has won four straight, closes the regular season 19-7, 15-7 in Big Nine play.

Teddy Collins drained seven 3-pointers and poured in 33 points for Albert Lea (7-19, 6-16 Big Nine).

ALBERT LEA (70)

Pal Wal 10 P; Teddy Collins 33 P, 7 3-PT; Drew Teeter 13 P, 3 3-PT; Buom Nhial 2 P; Carter Conn 3 P, 1 3-PT; Logan Strom 6 P; Noah Teeter 3 P, 1 3-PT.

MAYO (100)

Sawyer Markham 23 P, 5 3-PT; Isaiah Hanson 25 P, 3 3-PT; Ben Heywood 4 P; Sam Hruska 9 P; Brig Poppe 3 P; Will Ellingson 6 P; Alex Gyarmaty 23 P; Will Gyarmaty 7 P, 2 3-PT.

Halftime: MAYO 48, AL 38.

Free throws: AL 6-10, MAYO 20-21.

Three-point goals: AL 12, MAYO 10.