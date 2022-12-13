SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Boys basketball results for Monday, Dec. 12, 2022

A scoreboard of boys basketball games.

Chatfield, Lourdes boys basketball
Lourdes’ Dillung Jullang (4) controls the ball defended by Chatfield’s Callen Backer (25) during a boys basketball game Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, in Chatfield.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
By Staff reports
December 12, 2022 09:38 PM
Lourdes 64, Chatfield 35

CHATFIELD — Parker Dunham had 15 points, Sam Theobald 11 and Kevin Adeng-Kur 10 as Lourdes got past Chatfield 64-35 in non-conference play.

The Eagles led 32-16 at intermission.

Drew Shindelar led Chatfield with 10 points.

Lourdes 64, Chatfield 35
LOURDES (64)
Aidan Jahns 7 P, 1 3-PT; Dillung Kullang 5 P; Kevin Adeng-Kur 10 P; Sam Theobald 11 P, 1 3-PT; Adam Sellner 2 P; David Scully 5 P; Ethan Turja Hubbard 4 P; Eric Nelson 5 P; Parker Dunham 15 P, 2 3-PT.
CHATFIELD (35)
Eli Hopp 5 P; Drew Schindler 10 P, 1 3-PT; Isaac Stevens 7 P; Sam Backer 6 P.
Halftime: LOUR 32, CHAT 16.
Free throws: LOUR 9-13, CHAT 11-29.
Three-point goals: LOUR 4, CHAT 1.

Schaeffer Academy 85, United Christian Academy 79

ROCHESTER — Ethan VanSchepen had the game of his life for Schaeffer Academy with 40 points and 12 rebounds. All of that led to an 85-79 Lions win over non-conference foe United Christian Academy.

It was Schaeffer’s first win this season and moved it to 1-3 overall. UCA is also 1-3.

Schaeffer led 44-28 at halftime in the high-scoring contest.

Levi Ouren added 17 points for the Lions and Evan MIler had 16.

Schaeffer Academy 85, United Christian Academy  79
UNITED CHRISTIAN ACADEMY (79)
No stats submitted.
SCHAEFFER ACADEMY (85)
Luke Friese 2 P; Owen Larson 2 P; Evan Miller 16 P, 2 3-PT; Levi Ouren 17 P, 2 3-PT; Minsoo Choung 4 P; Joe Grenz 2 P; Ethan VanSchepen 40 P, 12 R, 1 3-PT; Graham Visser 2 P.
Halftime: SA 44, UCA 28.
Free throws: UCA 13-23, SA 16-25.
Three-point goals: SA 5.

