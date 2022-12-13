Boys basketball results for Monday, Dec. 12, 2022

Lourdes 64, Chatfield 35

CHATFIELD — Parker Dunham had 15 points, Sam Theobald 11 and Kevin Adeng-Kur 10 as Lourdes got past Chatfield 64-35 in non-conference play.

The Eagles led 32-16 at intermission.

Drew Shindelar led Chatfield with 10 points.

LOURDES (64)

Aidan Jahns 7 P, 1 3-PT; Dillung Kullang 5 P; Kevin Adeng-Kur 10 P; Sam Theobald 11 P, 1 3-PT; Adam Sellner 2 P; David Scully 5 P; Ethan Turja Hubbard 4 P; Eric Nelson 5 P; Parker Dunham 15 P, 2 3-PT.

CHATFIELD (35)

Eli Hopp 5 P; Drew Schindler 10 P, 1 3-PT; Isaac Stevens 7 P; Sam Backer 6 P.

Halftime: LOUR 32, CHAT 16.

Free throws: LOUR 9-13, CHAT 11-29.

Three-point goals: LOUR 4, CHAT 1.

Schaeffer Academy 85, United Christian Academy 79

ROCHESTER — Ethan VanSchepen had the game of his life for Schaeffer Academy with 40 points and 12 rebounds. All of that led to an 85-79 Lions win over non-conference foe United Christian Academy.

It was Schaeffer’s first win this season and moved it to 1-3 overall. UCA is also 1-3.

Schaeffer led 44-28 at halftime in the high-scoring contest.

Levi Ouren added 17 points for the Lions and Evan MIler had 16.

UNITED CHRISTIAN ACADEMY (79)

No stats submitted.

SCHAEFFER ACADEMY (85)

Luke Friese 2 P; Owen Larson 2 P; Evan Miller 16 P, 2 3-PT; Levi Ouren 17 P, 2 3-PT; Minsoo Choung 4 P; Joe Grenz 2 P; Ethan VanSchepen 40 P, 12 R, 1 3-PT; Graham Visser 2 P.

Halftime: SA 44, UCA 28.

Free throws: UCA 13-23, SA 16-25.

Three-point goals: SA 5.

