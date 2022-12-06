SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Boys basketball results for Monday, Dec. 5, 2022

A scoreboard of boys basketball games.

Basketball results graphic
By Staff reports
December 05, 2022 09:29 PM
We are part of The Trust Project.

NON-CONFERENCE
La Crescent-Hokah 67, Triton 59
LA CRESCENT-HOKAH (67)
Berkley Misna 3 P, 1 3-PT; Elias McCool 8 P; Mason Einerwold 12 P, 1 3-PT; Noah Bjerke-Wieser 5 P; Bryce Helke 2 P; Owen Bentzen 16 P; Carter Todd 21 P.
TRITON (59)
Francis Price 11 P; Pierce Petersohn 9 P, 2 3-PT; Boe Munnikhuysen 11 P, 1 3-PT; Jayce Leonardo 14 P; Matt Roussopoulos 8 P; Jude Gosse 6 P.
Halftime: LAC 38, TRI 27.
Free throws: LAC 11-15, TRI 14-23.
Three-point goals: LAC 2, TRI 3.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
