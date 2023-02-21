Boys basketball results for Monday, Feb. 20, 2023

Century 72, Faribault 53

ROCHESTER — Century 72 continued its recent winning ways with its fifth straight victory with a 72-53 win over Faribault in Big Nine Conference play.

Ryan Ohm led a balanced Century attack with 16 points, Shaun Wysocki and Reid Weckwerth had 12 each and Shawn Jacobson chipped in with with 10 points.

Ohm made four of Century's eight 3-pointers and Jacobson pulled down five rebounds.

The Panthers (15-8, 14-5 Big Nine) shot the ball very well in the first half and led 45-22 at the break.

Century will host John Marshall at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

FARIBAULT (53)

Brady Schulz 9 P; Mohahmed Madey 12 P; James Welborn 10 P.

CENTURY (72)

Shaun Wysocki 12 P; Moses Norwood 2 P; Jack Eustice 5 P; Jacob Wills 6 P; Reid Weckwerth 12 P, 2 3-PT; Tait Deedrick 3 P; Eli Thompson 4 P; Ricky Wengert 2 P; Ryan Ohm 16 P, 4 3-PT; Shawn Jacobson 10 P, 5 R, 2 3-PT.

Halftime: CENT 45, FAR 22.

Free throws: FAR 9-14, CENT 4-6.

Three-point goals: FAR not provided, CENT 8.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

Rushford-Peterson 55, Wabasha-Kellogg 37

RUSHFORD-PETERSON (55)

Grady Hengel 21 P, 3 3-PT; Dawson Bunke 12 P, 4 3-PT; Sampson Wilkemeyer 8 P; Riley Tesch 8 P, 2 3-PT; Miles Anderson 4 P; Owen Fenske 2 P.

WABASHA-KELLOGG (37)

Parker Springer 17 P, 5 3-PT; Ryan Hartert 7 P, 1 3-PT; Oscar Fries 4 P; Isaac Moore 2 P; Jake Solberg 1 P; Cole Scheel 1 P; Jack Vold 2 P; Henry Meyer 3 P.

Halftime: RP 25, WK 23.

Free throws: RP 4-5, WK 2-4.

Three-point goals: RP 9, WK 6.

