Boys basketball results for Monday, Jan. 30, 2023

La Crescent-Hokah 58, Lourdes 48

La CRESCENT — La Crescent-Hokah used a strong second half to rally past Lourdes 58-48 in non-conference play.

Lourdes jumped out to a 30-21 lead at the half before the Lancers rallied.

Noah Bjerke-Wieser scored 17 points and Todd Carter added 14 as La Crescent-Hokah went on a 37-18 run in the second half to pull out the victory.

Parker Dunham led Lourdes with a game-high 19 points and he hit a trio of 3-pointers. The loss was the fourth straight for the Eagles (8-10).

The win moves the Lancers to 12-5 and snaps the team's two-game losing streak.

LOURDES (48)

Aidan Jahns 8 P; Dillung Kullang 2 P; Kevin Adeng-Kur 6 P; Sam Theobald 6 P; Adam Sellner 3 P, 1 3-PT; David Scully 4 P; Parker Dunham 19 P, 3 3-PT.

LA CRESCENT-HOKAH (58)

Elias McCool 4 P; Mason Einerwold 11 P, 1 3-PT; Brady Grupa 4 P; Noah Bjerke-Wieser 17 P, 3 3-PT; Owen Bentzen 4 P; Carter Todd 14 P, 2 3-PT; Ryan Nutter 4 P.

Halftime: LOUR 30, LAC 21.

Free throws: LOUR 10-15, LAC 6-7.

Three-point goals: LOUR 4, LAC 6.

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

Spring Grove 81, LeRoy-Ostrander 27

LEROY-OSTRANDER (27)

Camden Hungerholt 10 P, 1 3-PT; Tristan Lewison 2 P; Kaden Hansen 2 P; Carter Sweeney 6 P; Spencer Goodale 2 P; Reid Hungerholt 3 P, 1 3-PT; Logan Diemer 2 P.

SPRING GROVE (81)

Caleb Griffin 11 P, 1 3-PT; Nate Crouch 3 P; Tysen Grinde 15 P, 1 3-PT; Isaac Nerstad 3 P, 1 3-PT; Josh Newgaard 5 P, 1 3-PT; Ethan Crouch 2 P; Logan Brumm 5 P, 1 3-PT; Jacob Olerud 7 P, 1 3-PT; Bryce Berns 2 P; Jaxon Strinmoen 21 P, 1 3-PT; Elijah Solum 7 P, 1 3-PT.

Halftime: SG 50, LO 11.

Free throws: LO 5-8, SG 3-8.

Three-point goals: LO 2, SG 8.

Notes: Spring Grove improves to 14-1, 11-0 in the SEC. L-O drops to 2-15, 1-11 in the SEC.

NON-CONFERENCE

Fillmore Central 85, Randolph 56

RANDOLPH (56)

Quinn Sabila 13 P, 1 3-PT; JJ Root 12 P, 3 3-PT; Collin Otto 2 P; Evan Bennerotte 8 P, 1 3-PT; Colton Ford 3 P, 1 3-PT; Ed Nielsen 2 P; Tyson Cooreman 10 P; Trey Thielbar 6 P.

FILLMORE CENTRAL (85)

Luke Hellickson 12 P, 2 3-PT; Jayce Kiehne 30 P, 1 3-PT; Bryce Corson 8 P, 1 3-PT; Dillon O’Connor 17 P, 3 3-PT; Matthew Marzolf 4 P; William Parker 12 P, 1 3-PT; Gunner Benson 2 P.

Halftime: FC 44, RAND 36.

Free throws: RAND 12-23, FC 17-26.

Three-point goals: RAND 6, FC 8.

Byron 74, Winona 73

WINONA (73)

Bryan Cassellius 22 P, 6 3-PT; Isaiah Bell 10 P, 1 3-PT; Mason Langowski 22 P; Dominic Davis 3 P; Charlie VandeBerg 12 P; Wesley Wollan 4 P.

BYRON (74)

Ryan Boyken 8 P, 2 3-PT; Will Brian 2 P; Dom Cartney 4 P; Tyler Connelly 20 P, 2 3-PT; Isaac Dearborn 9 P; Zach Vanderpool 15 P; Max Dearborn 16 P, 1 3-PT.

Halftime: WIN 41, BYR 32.

Free throws: WIN 14-23, BYR 15-19.

Three-point goals: WIN 7, BYR 5.

Cannon Falls 87, Lewiston-Altura 62

LEWISTON-ALTURA (62)

Nolan Oslie 5 P, 1 3-PT; Jace Ferguson 4 P; Cole Kreidermacher 17 P, 2 3-PT; Caden Mierau 9 P, 3 3-PT; Owen Sommer 2 P; Zane Nelson 7 P, 1 3-PT; Michael Plass 6 P, 1 3-PT; Will Kreidermacher 7 P, 1 3-PT; Tyson Prigge 5 P, 1 3-PT.

CANNON FALLS (87)

Jack Meyers 8 P, 1 3-PT; Dylan Banks 15 P, 1 3-PT; Isaiah Tennessen 4 P; Aiden Johnson 20 P, 3 3-PT; Tyler Johnston 17 P, 1 3-PT; Gavin Johnson 4 P; Jack Freeberg 8 P; Bryce Peer 7 P, 1 3-PT; Jadan Winchell 4 P.

Halftime: CF 49, LA 31.

Free throws: LA 6-11, CF 16-21.

Three-point goals: LA 10, CF 7.

Winona Cotter 67, Dover-Eyota 59

WINONA COTTER (67)

Carson Roeder 7 P; Luke Gardner 34 P, 1 3-PT; Ian Schmidt 7 P, 1 3-PT; Bobby Sandcork 8 P; Elliott Fitzgerald 4 P; Gabe Stewart 4 P; John Fritts 3 P, 1 3-PT.

DOVER-EYOTA (59)

Mavrick Sobczak 14 P, 1 3-PT; Logan Drake 10 P, 2 3-PT; Levi Williams 12 P, 2 3-PT; Tyler Holzer 2 P; Jackson Frericks 2 P; Cooper Kellen 8 P, 2 3-PT; Layne Sobczak 11 P.

Halftime: WC 31, DE 26.

Free throws: WC 18-21, DE 8-12.

Three-point goals: WC 3, DE 7.