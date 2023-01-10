Boys basketball results for Monday, Jan. 9, 2023

Lourdes 61, St. Charles 52

ROCHESTER — Aidan Jahns poured in a game-high 27 points as the Eagles knocked off the Saints.

Sam Theobald also finished in double figures for Lourdes, finishing with 12.

Owen Maloney led St. Charles with 13 points.

Lourdes 62, St. Charles 51

ST. CHARLES (51)

Payton Olson 2 P; Carson Sanders 2 P; Owen Maloney 13 P; Marcus Rinard 3 P, 1 3-PT; Mason Apse 6 P, 2 3-PT; Jan Capek 4 P; Chris Hilton 6 P; Tyson Matzke 2 P; Henry Davidson 9 P, 1 3-PT; Sawyer Roessler 4 P.

LOURDES (62)

Aidan Jahns 27 P; Dillung Kullang 6 P; Kevin Adeng-Kur 4 P; Sam Theobald 12 P, 2 3-PT; Adam Sellner 3 P, 1 3-PT; David Scully 2 P; Parker Dunham 6 P; Collin Weinschenk 2 P.

Halftime: LOUR 31, STC 22.

Free throws: STC 9-14, LOUR 3-9.

Three-point goals: STC 4, LOUR 3.

Schaeffer Academy 71, Mabel-Canton 48

ROCHESTER — Ethan Van Schepen finished with a game-high 23 points and the Lions used a big first half to beat M-C.

ADVERTISEMENT

Evan Miller chipped in 12, while Joe Grenz nearly collected a double-double with nine points and 12 rebounds for the Lions — which led 41-16 at halftime.

Cayden Tollefsrud recorded 22 points to lead M-C.

Schaeffer Academy 71, Mabel-Canton 48

MABEL-CANTON (48)

Jordan Larson 7 P, 1 3-PT; Riley Snell 4 P; Cayden Tollefsrud 22 P, 1 3-PT; Isaac Underbakke 6 P; Hayden Erickson 6 P; Kaiser Soiney 3 P, 1 3-PT.

SCHAEFFER ACADEMY (71)

Luke Friese 7 P, 1 3-PT; Owen Larson 10 P, 2 3-PT; Evan Miller 12 P, 2 3-PT; Levi Ouren 8 P; Joe Grenz 9 P, 12 R; Ethan VanSchepen 23 P, 2 3-PT; Graham Visser 2 P.

Halftime: SA 41, MC 16.

Free throws: MC 1-4, SA 18-25.

Three-point goals: MC 3, SA 7.

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

Byron 72, Cannon Falls 46

BYRON (72)

Ryan Boyken 4 P; Braedon Miner 1 P; Will Brian 16 P, 4 3-PT; Dom Cartney 11 P, 1 3-PT; Tyler Connelly 14 P, 2 3-PT; Isaac Dearborn 10 P, 1 3-PT; Zach Vanderpool 8 P; Colin Hanson 4 P; Fisher Kruckeberg 2 P; Jaxon Boynton 2 P.

CANNON FALLS (46)

Dylan Banks 15 P, 3 3-PT; Aiden Johnson 5 P; Thomas Otte 3 P, 1 3-PT; Tyler Johnston 2 P; Jack Freeberg 7 P, 1 3-PT; Bryce Peer 2 P; Jadan Winchell 7 P, 1 3-PT; Talan Duden 5 P.

Halftime: BYR 41, CF 21.

Free throws: BYR 14-18, CF 8-13.

Three-point goals: BYR 8, CF 6.

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

Glenville-Emmons 69, LeRoy-Ostrander 57

GLENVILLE-EMMONS (69)

Emmett Knutson 7 P, 3 R, 1 3-PT; Weston Anderson 5 P, 8 R; Tannon Hornberger 18 P, 18 R, 1 3-PT; Cole Knutson 3 P, 3 R, 1 3-PT; Marshall Baseman 26 P, 20 R; Damon Ellingson 10 P, 5 R, 1 3-PT.

LEROY-OSTRANDER (57)

Camden Hungerholt 20 P, 10 R, 3 3-PT; Tristan Lewison 2 P; Kaden Hansen 14 P, 3 3-PT; Carter Sweeney 4 P; Reid Hungerholt 10 P, 2 3-PT; Mason Diemer 6 P; Ryder Stern 2 P.

Halftime: GE 34, LO 14.

Free throws: GE 23-34, LO 5-10.

Three-point goals: GE 4, LO 0.

Notes: G-E is 2-7 overall; L-O is 1-8.

NON-CONFERENCE

Fillmore Central 79, Houston 53

HOUSTON (53)

Maddox Rodriguez 5 P; Zach Olson 1 P; Morgan Rohweder 17 P, 5 3-PT; Carter Geiwitz 15 P; Casey Herek 4 P; Alex Wedl 3 P, 1 3-PT; Conner Porter 8 P.

FILLMORE CENTRAL (79)

Luke Hellickson 5 P, 1 3-PT; Josh Haugerud 2 P; Jayce Kiehne 15 P, 1 3-PT; Bryce Corson 5 P; Dillon O’Connor 17 P, 2 3-PT; Greg Kennedy 4 P; Matthew Marzolf 6 P, 1 3-PT; William Parker 12 P; Gunner Benson 9 P, 1 3-PT; Dawson Swartzentruber 2 P; Atlee Hershberger 2 P.

Halftime: FC 56, HOU 25.

Free throws: HOU 7-19, FC 14-20.

Three-point goals: HOU 6, FC 6.