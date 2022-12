Boys basketball results for Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022

Mayo 56, New Prague 39

NEW PRAGUE — Isaiah Hanson poured in 26 points and drained four 3-pointers as Mayo posted a 56-39 road victory over New Prague in non-conference play on Saturday.

"It's nice to pick up a win on the road," Mayo coach Braden Markham said.

"We took really good care of the basketball and defended extremely well," the coach added.

Mayo led 29-22 at the half and then held the Trojans to 17 points over the final 18 minutes of play.

Sawyer Markham made a trio of 3-pointers and chipped in with 14 points for Mayo (2-0).

MAYO (56)

Sawyer Markham 14 P, 3 3-PT; Isaiah Hanson 26 P, 4 3-PT; Carter Holcomb 4 P; Lebron See-Stadstad 5 P, 1 3-PT; Sam Hruska 2 P; Brig Poppe 5 P.

NEW PRAGUE (39)

No stats provided.

Halftime: MAYO 29, NP 22.

Free throws: MAYO 10-19, NP 9-14.

Three-point goals: MAYO 8, NP not provided.

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

Lyle Austin/Pacelli 84, Houston 32

LYLE-AUSTIN-PACELLI (84)

Hunter Bauer 14 P; Jake Truckenmiller 25 P, 3 3-PT; Trey Anderson 2 P; Mac Nelson 6 P, 2 3-PT; Landon Meyer 16 P, 3 3-PT; Mitchel Johnson 2 P; Othello Stone 4 P; Buay Koak 11 P, 2 3-PT.

HOUSTON (32)

Maddox Rodriguez 10 P; Zach Olson 4 P, 5 R, 1 3-PT; Carter Geiwitz 3 P; Casey Herek 4 P; Ethan Knutson 1 P; Alex Wedl 2 P; Conner Porter 8 P, 5 R.

Halftime: LP 53, HOU 23.

Free throws: LP 11-13, HOU 11-19.

Three-point goals: LP 10, HOU 1.

NON-CONFERENCE

Mahtomedi 74, Stewartville 67

MAHTOMEDI (74)

No stats provided.

STEWARTVILLE (67)

Parker Wangen 9 P, 5 R, 1 3-PT; Henry Tschetter 21 P, 6 R, 1 3-PT; Bradyh Pickett 3 R; Tegan Malone 3 P, 4 R, 1 3-PT; Jason Shindelar 2 P, 5 R; Caleb Jannsen 3 P, 1 3-PT; Ayden Helder 6 P, 1 R; Caleb Bancroft 16 P, 5 R; Max Barnes 7 P, 1 3-PT.

Halftime: MAH 35, STEW 35.

Free throws: MAH 16-24, STEW 10-14.

Three-point goals: MAH not provided, STEW 5.

Notes: Mahtomedi, ranked No. 4 in Class AAA, improves to 2-0. Stewartville, ranked No 6 in Class AAA, falls to 1-1.

LeRoy-Ostrander 66, Postville, Iowa 53

LEROY-OSTRANDER (66)

Camden Hungerholt 27 P, 3 3-PT; Tristan Lewison 8 P; Kaden Hansen 8 P, 1 3-PT; Carter Sweeney 13 P, 1 3-PT; Reid Hungerholt 10 P, 8 R, 1 3-PT.

POSTVILLE, IOWA (53)

No stats provided.

Halftime: LO 38, PO 29.

Free throws: LO 10-16, PO 16-22.

Three-point goals: LO 6, PO not provided.

Notes: This game was part of the Border Battle between Iowa and Minnesota. L-O is now 1-2.

Lanesboro 80, Kee, Iowa 66

LANESBORO (80)

John Prestemon 18 P; Mason Howard 18 P, 4 3-PT; Parker Storhoff 12 P; Levi Rogers 2 P; Will Harvey 12 P, 2 3-PT; Lucas Nikoloski 1 P; Logan Wilder 5 P; Stephan Schultz 6 P; Logan Torgerson 6 P.

KEE, IOWA (66)

No stats provided.

Halftime: LANE 47, KEE 37.

Free throws: LANE 15-23, KEE not provided.

Three-point goals: LANE 6, KEE not provided 0.

Notes: This game was part of the Border Battle between Iowa and Minnesota.

Wabasha-Kellogg 46, Alma-Pepin, Wis. 45

ALMA-PEPIN, WIS. (45)

No stats provided.

WABASHA-KELLOGG (46)

Parker Springer 6 P, 1 3-PT; Ryan Hartert 15 P, 1 3-PT; Oscar Fries 4 P; Jack Vold 2 P; Henry Meyer 19 P, 1 3-PT.

Halftime: AP 21, WK 21.

Free throws: AP 7-11, WK 3-8.

Three-point goals: AP not provided, WK 3.

Goodhue 76, Dover-Eyota 33

GOODHUE (76)

Justin Buck 23 P; Will Opsahl 23 P, 2 3-PT; Carson Roschen 3 P, 1 3-PT; Tristan King 9 P, 1 3-PT; Caden Berg 3 P; Gavin Schafer 2 P; Luke Roschen 13 P.

DOVER-EYOTA (33)

Reese Hyatt 6 P, 2 3-PT; Levi Williams 15 P; Joe Fitzgerald 6 P.

Halftime: GOOD 45, DE 25.

Free throws: GOOD 7-12, DE 6-7.

Three-point goals: GOOD 4, DE 2.