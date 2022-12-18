Boys basketball results for Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022
A scoreboard of boys basketball games.
THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE
Chatfield 66, St. Charles 45
ST. CHARLES (45)
Payton Olson 3 P; Owen Maloney 10 P; Marcus Rinard 8 P; Mason Apse 10 P; Jan Capek 8 P; Henry Davidson 4 P.
CHATFIELD (66)
Eli Hopp 13 P; Drew Schindler 23 P; Isaac Stevens 18 P, 10 R; Sam Backer 10 P.
Halftime: CHAT 33, STC 22.
Free throws: STC 11-18, CHAT 3-5.
Three-point goals: STC 0, CHAT 0.
NON-CONFERENCE
Decorah (Iowa) 80, Caledonia 71
CALEDONIA (71)
Brett Schultz 2 P; Lewis Doyle 18 P, 2 3-PT; Reid Klug 21 P, 5 3-PT; Mason Schroeder 3 P, 1 3-PT; Mason King 17 P, 3 3-PT; Garrett Konz 2 P; Caleb Conniff 2 P; Will Hahn 6 P.
DECORAH (80)
No stats submitted.
Halftime: DEC 43, CAL 35.
Free throws: CAL 17-21, DEC 11-16.
Three-point goals: CAL 1
Fillmore Central 79, LeRoy-Ostrander 40
FILLMORE CENTRAL (79)
Dillon O’Connor 10 P; Greg Kennedy 10 P; Matthew Marzolf 9 P; William Parker 21 P; Gunner Benson 19 P; Anthony Kiehne 5 P, 1 3-PT; Bryce Corson 5 P, 1 3-PT.
LEROY-OSTRANDER (40)
Brendon Arndorfer 0 P; Camden Hungerholt 8 P, 4 R, 1 3-PT; Ryder Stern 2 P, 6 R; Tristan Lewison 10 P, 6 R; Kaden Hansen 6 P, 1 3-PT; Carter Sweeney 2 P, 0 3-PT; Reid Hungerholt 8 P; Mason Diemer 4 P.
Halftime: FC 45, LO 18.
Free throws: FC 12-22, LO 4-7.
Three-point goals: FC 2, LO 2.
Notes: Fillmore Central is 3-2, L-O 1-4.