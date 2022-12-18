SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, December 17

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Boys basketball results for Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022

A scoreboard of boys basketball games.

Basketball results graphic
By Staff reports
December 17, 2022 08:35 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

Chatfield 66, St. Charles 45
ST. CHARLES (45)
Payton Olson 3 P; Owen Maloney 10 P; Marcus Rinard 8 P; Mason Apse 10 P; Jan Capek 8 P; Henry Davidson 4 P.
CHATFIELD (66)
Eli Hopp 13 P; Drew Schindler 23 P; Isaac Stevens 18 P, 10 R; Sam Backer 10 P.
Halftime: CHAT 33, STC 22.
Free throws: STC 11-18, CHAT 3-5.
Three-point goals: STC 0, CHAT 0.

NON-CONFERENCE

Decorah (Iowa) 80, Caledonia 71
CALEDONIA (71)
Brett Schultz 2 P; Lewis Doyle 18 P, 2 3-PT; Reid Klug 21 P, 5 3-PT; Mason Schroeder 3 P, 1 3-PT; Mason King 17 P, 3 3-PT; Garrett Konz 2 P; Caleb Conniff 2 P; Will Hahn 6 P.
DECORAH (80)
No stats submitted.
Halftime: DEC 43, CAL 35.
Free throws: CAL 17-21, DEC 11-16.
Three-point goals: CAL 1

Fillmore Central 79, LeRoy-Ostrander 40
FILLMORE CENTRAL (79)
Dillon O’Connor 10 P; Greg Kennedy 10 P; Matthew Marzolf 9 P; William Parker 21 P; Gunner Benson 19 P; Anthony Kiehne 5 P, 1 3-PT; Bryce Corson 5 P, 1 3-PT.
LEROY-OSTRANDER (40)
Brendon Arndorfer 0 P; Camden Hungerholt 8 P, 4 R, 1 3-PT; Ryder Stern 2 P, 6 R; Tristan Lewison 10 P, 6 R; Kaden Hansen 6 P, 1 3-PT; Carter Sweeney 2 P, 0 3-PT; Reid Hungerholt 8 P; Mason Diemer 4 P.
Halftime: FC 45, LO 18.
Free throws: FC 12-22, LO 4-7.
Three-point goals: FC 2, LO 2.
Notes: Fillmore Central is 3-2, L-O 1-4.

Related Topics: BOYS BASKETBALLPB PREP SCORES
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Hockey graphic
Prep
Boys hockey results for Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022
A scoreboard of Saturday's southeastern Minnesota boys hockey games.
December 17, 2022 08:57 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Minnesota Christmas Tournament
Prep
Minnesota Christmas Tournament: Glazier finally gets his ellusive Santa hat with dominant effort
The Kasson-Mantorville put on a clinic Saturday, knocking off the top-two ranked 170-pounders in Class AAA to secure a title at the prestigious event.
December 17, 2022 08:21 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
Basketball results graphic
Prep
Girls basketball results for Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022
A scoreboard of girls basketball games.
December 17, 2022 08:14 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school highlights for Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022
Top performances for area high school players on Saturday.
December 17, 2022 08:10 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports