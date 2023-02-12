99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
|
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Boys basketball results for Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023

A scoreboard of boys basketball games.

Basketball results graphic
By Staff reports
February 11, 2023 08:02 PM
Mayo 70, Red Wing 55

ROCHESTER — The Spartans started fast and never looked back in the Big Nine Conference victory.

Isaiah Hanson (7) and Sawyer Markham (5) knocked down all 12 of Mayo's 3-pointers to lead the effort. Hanson finished with a game-high 29 points, while Markham had 15 for the Spartans, who led 48-20 at the half.

"Is was nice to get a win in front of the home crowd," coach Braden Markham said. "We really came out and shot the ball well. That really opened the floor up for us."

Reid Hartmann led the Wingers with 26 points.

Mayo 70, Red Wing 55
RED WING (55)
Reid Hartmann 26 P, 4 3-PT; Tyler Rodgers 8 P, 2 3-PT; Konnor Kelly 6 P, 2 3-PT; Christiaan Koehler 3 P, 1 3-PT; Eli Boeding 2 P; Juju Koehler 6 P, 2 3-PT; Calvin Nelson 2 P; S. Klair 2 P.
MAYO (70)
Sawyer Markham 15 P, 5 3-PT; Isaiah Hanson 29 P, 7 3-PT; Sam Hruska 2 P; Brig Poppe 4 P; Alex Gyarmaty 19 P; Remington Gau 1 P.
Halftime: MAYO 48, RW 20.
Free throws: RW 2-5, MAYO 12-14.
Three-point goals: RW 11, MAYO 12.

NON-CONFERENCE

La Crescent-Hokah 72, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 63
ZUMBROTA-MAZEPPA (64)
Ollie Liffrig 2 P; Kayden Rodrick 30 P; Zane Angerman 4 P; Carter Christopherson 12 P, 3 3-PT; Hunter Streit 10 P; Preston Ohm 2 P; James Eickhoff 4 P.
LA CRESCENT-HOKAH (74)
Mason Einerwold 17 P; Brady Grupa 2 P; Noah Bjerke-Wieser 9 P, 1 3-PT; Gunnar Esser 14 P, 4 3-PT; Owen Bentzen 19 P, 1 3-PT; Carter Todd 13 P.
Halftime: ZM 32, LAC 28.
Free throws: ZM -, LAC -.
Three-point goals: ZM 3, LAC 6.

