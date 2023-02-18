99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Boys basketball results for Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023

A scoreboard of boys basketball games.

Basketball results graphic
By Staff reports
February 18, 2023 05:27 PM

NON-CONFERENCE

Caledonia 79, Triton 66
TRITON (66)
Pierce Petersohn 19 P, 2 3-PT; Boe Munnikhuysen 13 P; Jayce Leonardo 20 P, 2 3-PT; Matt Roussopoulos 14 P.
CALEDONIA (79)
Brett Schultz 5 P; Lewis Doyle 18 P; Reid Klug 13 P, 3 3-PT; Mason King 14 P, 2 3-PT; Garrett Konz 10 P, 1 3-PT; Ethan Stendel 14 P; Will Hahn 5 P.
Halftime: CAL 41, TRI 31.
Free throws: TRI 10-13, CAL 12-19.
Three-point goals: TRI 4, CAL 6.

Wabasha-Kellogg 64, LeRoy-Ostrander 43
LEROY-OSTRANDER (43)
Layne Bird 21 P, 5 3-PT; Camden Hungerholt 2 P; Tristan Lewison 4 P; Kaden Hansen 2 P; Carter Sweeney 4 P; Reid Hungerholt 5 P, 1 3-PT; Brayden Schaeffer 5 P, 1 3-PT.
WABASHA-KELLOGG (64)
Parker Springer 6 P, 1 3-PT; Oscar Fries 4 P; Tyler Lenhartz 4 P; Alex Larocque 4 P; Isaac Moore 2 P; Tiago Martins-Reis 2 P; Clayton Meyer 3 P, 1 3-PT; Blake Passe 6 P; Jake Solberg 20 P; Jack Vold 5 P; Jackson Binner 2 P; Henry Meyer 6 P, 1 3-PT.
Halftime: WK 35, LO 9.
Free throws: LO 0-3, WK 8-13.
Three-point goals: LO 7, WK 3.

