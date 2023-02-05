Boys basketball results for Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023

Lakeville North 76, Century 60

ROCHESTER — Century went up against the No. 2-ranked team in the state and hung with it for a while.

In the end, though, Lakeville North was too much as it emerged with a 76-60 win over Century.

Jack Robison had 17 points for Lakeville North, Hudson Vaith 17 and 6-foot-11 center Nolan Winter 14. Robison and Winter are both University of Wisconsin recruits.

Century (10-8) was paced by Shaun Wysocki’s 14 points and six rebounds. Tait Deedrick added 13 points and five rebounds.

Century trailed 33-22 at intermission with Winter hitting a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Lakeville North is 15-2.

Lakeville North 76, Century 60

LAKEVILLE NORTH (76)

Hudson Vaith 17 P, 7 R; Jack Robison 17 P, 2 3-PT; Nolan Winter 14 P, 2 3-PT; Ali Axmed 7 P.

CENTURY (60)

Shaun Wysocki 14 P, 6 R, 1 3-PT; Jack Eustice 5 P, 1 3-PT; Jacob Wills 4 P; Reid Weckwerth 9 P; Tait Deedrick 13 P, 5 R, 2 3-PT; Ricky Wengert 7 P, 1 3-PT; Ryan Ohm 2 P; Shawn Jacobson 6 P, 2 3-PT.

Halftime: LN 33, CENT 22.

Free throws: LN 7-7, CENT 2-7.

Three-point goals: LN 4, CENT 7.

