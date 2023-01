Boys basketball results for Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023

Lanesboro 76, Schaeffer Academy 61

ROCHESTER — John Prestemon scored 23 points and nailed four 3-pointers in Lanesboro’s 76-61 win over Schaeffer Academy in Southeast Conference basketball.

The Burros (7-3, 10-4) also got 14 points from Mason Howard and 12 from Parker Storhoff.

Schaeffer was paced by Ethan VanSchepen’s 24 points. Evan Miller had 22 points and three 3-pointers and Levi Ouren had 11 points and three 3-pointers.

Lanesboro outscored Schaeffer 19-5 from the free-throw line.

Schaeffer slipped to 6-3, 8-7.

LANESBORO (76)

John Prestemon 23 P, 4 3-PT; Mason Howard 14 P, 2 3-PT; Parker Storhoff 12 P; Trae Mathison 2 P; Logan Wilder 7 P, 2 3-PT; Stephan Schultz 9 P, 1 3-PT; Logan Torgerson 9 P.

SCHAEFFER ACADEMY (61)

Owen Larson 2 P; Evan Miller 22 P, 3 3-PT; Levi Ouren 11 P, 3 3-PT; Joe Grenz 2 P; Ethan VanSchepen 24 P, 2 3-PT.

Halftime: LANE 41, SA 27.

Free throws: LANE 19-24, SA 5-12.

Three-point goals: LANE 9, SA 8.