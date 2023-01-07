Boys basketball results for Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023

Mayo 68, Eagan 65

KASSON — The Spartans bounced back from their first defeat of the season on Thursday with a comeback victory over Eagan.

Isaiah Hanson led the way with a game-high 25 points, knocking down a pair of triples. He took over the game at times, scoring nine consecutive points in the second half to help Mayo overcome an eight-point halftime deficit.

Kairee Gadson scored 12 of his 17 after halftime, while Sawyer Markham chipped in 10 points to also finish in double figures for Mayo.

"It was great to get back in the winning column," coach Braden Markham said. "Our guys played hard and defended well, especially in the second half. It was nice to pull out a win following a half time deficit.

Mayo 68, Eagan 65

EAGAN (65)

No stats available.

MAYO (68)

Sawyer Markham 10 P, 2 3-PT; Isaiah Hanson 25 P, 2 3-PT; Ben Heywood 2 P; Carter Holcomb 0 P; Sam Hruska 7 P, 0 3-PT; Brig Poppe 0 P; Alex Gyarmaty 7 P, 1 3-PT; KaiRee Gadson 17 P, 1 3-PT; James Prunty 0 P.

Halftime: E 34, MAYO 26.

Free throws: E 4-5, MAYO 14-21.

Three-point goals: E 0, MAYO 6.

Notes: Game was played at Kasson-Mantorville as part of the Southern Minny Hoops Fest.

Lourdes 73, Dover-Eyota 48

ROCHESTER — Behind 20 points from Aidan Jahns, Lourdes made quick work of Dover-Eyota.

Jahns was one of three Lourdes players in double figures, joining Sam Theobald and Parker Dunham — who each finished with 12 for Lourdes, which led 48-21 at the half.

Logan Drake finished with 14 points to lead Dover-Eyota.

Lourdes 73, Dover-Eyota 48

DOVER-EYOTA (48)

Reese Hyatt 2 P; Mavrick Sobczak 12 P; Logan Drake 14 P; Levi Williams 12 P, 2 3-PT; Jackson Frericks 2 P; Layne Sobczak 4 P; Joe Fitzgerald 2 P.

LOURDES (73)

Nick McCarthy 3 P, 1 3-PT; Aidan Jahns 20 P, 1 3-PT; Dillung Kullang 2 P; Kevin Adeng-Kur 8 P; Sam Theobald 12 P, 2 3-PT; Adam Sellner 3 P, 1 3-PT; David Scully 2 P; Eric Nelson 3 P; Parker Dunham 12 P; Collin Weinschenk 4 P; Caleb Akinbolu 4 P.

Halftime: LOUR 48, DE 21.

Free throws: DE 12-20, LOUR 8-12.

Three-point goals: DE 2, LOUR 5.