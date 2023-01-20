Boys basketball results for Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023
A scoreboard of boys basketball games.
HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE
Goodhue 62, Byron 51
BYRON (51)
Ryan Boyken 20 P, 6 3-PT; Will Brian 7 P, 1 3-PT; Dom Cartney 2 P; Tyler Connelly 9 P, 1 3-PT; Zach Vanderpool 8 P; Colin Hanson 2 P; Fisher Kruckeberg 3 P, 1 3-PT.
GOODHUE (62)
Justin Buck 12 P; Will Opsahl 21 P, 1 3-PT; Tristan King 3 P, 1 3-PT; Adam Poncelet 17 P; Gavin Schafer 3 P; Luke Roschen 6 P, 2 3-PT.
Halftime: BYR 35, GOOD 28.
Free throws: BYR 0-2, GOOD 4-7.
Three-point goals: BYR 9, GOOD 4.
Notes: Byron led by as many as 13 in the first half and held a seven-point advantage at halftime. Goodhue used a strong pressuring defense to rally in the second half, going on a 34-16 run.
THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE
Chatfield 77, Fillmore Central 59
FILLMORE CENTRAL (59)
Luke Hellickson 9 P, 2 3-PT; Jayce Kiehne 15 P, 3 3-PT; Dillon O’Connor 14 P; Matthew Marzolf 7 P; William Parker 8 P.
CHATFIELD (77)
Eli Hopp 8 P; Drew Schindler 20 P, 2 3-PT; Drew O’Connor 14 P, 1 3-PT; Luke Carrier 7 P; Isaac Stevens 10 P; Brayden Fretland 8 P, 2 3-PT; Sam Backer 10 P.
Halftime: CHAT 41, FC 29.
Free throws: FC 12-19, CHAT 20-30.
Three-point goals: FC 5, CHAT 5.