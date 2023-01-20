STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Sports | Prep
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Boys basketball results for Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023

A scoreboard of boys basketball games.

Basketball results graphic
By Staff reports
January 19, 2023
HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

Goodhue 62, Byron 51
BYRON (51)
Ryan Boyken 20 P, 6 3-PT; Will Brian 7 P, 1 3-PT; Dom Cartney 2 P; Tyler Connelly 9 P, 1 3-PT; Zach Vanderpool 8 P; Colin Hanson 2 P; Fisher Kruckeberg 3 P, 1 3-PT.
GOODHUE (62)
Justin Buck 12 P; Will Opsahl 21 P, 1 3-PT; Tristan King 3 P, 1 3-PT; Adam Poncelet 17 P; Gavin Schafer 3 P; Luke Roschen 6 P, 2 3-PT.
Halftime: BYR 35, GOOD 28.
Free throws: BYR 0-2, GOOD 4-7.
Three-point goals: BYR 9, GOOD 4.
Notes: Byron led by as many as 13 in the first half and held a seven-point advantage at halftime. Goodhue used a strong pressuring defense to rally in the second half, going on a 34-16 run.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

Chatfield 77, Fillmore Central 59
FILLMORE CENTRAL (59)
Luke Hellickson 9 P, 2 3-PT; Jayce Kiehne 15 P, 3 3-PT; Dillon O’Connor 14 P; Matthew Marzolf 7 P; William Parker 8 P.
CHATFIELD (77)
Eli Hopp 8 P; Drew Schindler 20 P, 2 3-PT; Drew O’Connor 14 P, 1 3-PT; Luke Carrier 7 P; Isaac Stevens 10 P; Brayden Fretland 8 P, 2 3-PT; Sam Backer 10 P.
Halftime: CHAT 41, FC 29.
Free throws: FC 12-19, CHAT 20-30.
Three-point goals: FC 5, CHAT 5.

