Boys basketball results for Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023

Goodhue 62, Byron 51 BYRON (51) Ryan Boyken 20 P, 6 3-PT; Will Brian 7 P, 1 3-PT; Dom Cartney 2 P; Tyler Connelly 9 P, 1 3-PT; Zach Vanderpool 8 P; Colin Hanson 2 P; Fisher Kruckeberg 3 P, 1 3-PT. GOODHUE (62) Justin Buck 12 P; Will Opsahl 21 P, 1 3-PT; Tristan King 3 P, 1 3-PT; Adam Poncelet 17 P; Gavin Schafer 3 P; Luke Roschen 6 P, 2 3-PT. Halftime: BYR 35, GOOD 28. Free throws: BYR 0-2, GOOD 4-7. Three-point goals: BYR 9, GOOD 4. Notes: Byron led by as many as 13 in the first half and held a seven-point advantage at halftime. Goodhue used a strong pressuring defense to rally in the second half, going on a 34-16 run.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.