Boys basketball results for Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022

ROCHESTER — Isaiah Hanson tallied 28 points as Mayo pulled out a narrow 58-56 over John Marshall in a battle of Rochester city rivals in Big Nine Conference boys basketball on Tuesday.

The game was close the entire way and the host Spartans trailed 27-26 at the half. It was the season opener for John Marshall.

"It was a fun atmosphere for our home opener," Mayo coach Braden Markham said. "Both teams played exceptionally hard on both ends of the floor. We're excited to come away with the win."

Lebron See-Stadstad and Sawyer Markham each scored 11 points for Mayo.

Johnny Tong led a balanced JM attack with 13 points while Zach Ladu chipped in with 11 and Logan Tuckner added 10.

M (0-1, 0-1 Big Nine) hosts Faribault at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Mayo (3-0, 2-0 Big Nine) will play at Mankato West on Friday.

JOHN MARSHALL (56)

Logan Tuckner 10 P, 2 3-PT; Geu Aguek 2 P; Cham Obang 8 P, 1 3-PT; Johnny Tong 13 P, 1 3-PT; Tiare Young 8 P, 2 3-PT; Chan Malith 2 P; Traevon Koch 2 P; Zach Ladu 11 P, 1 3-PT.

MAYO (58)

Sawyer Markham 11 P, 3 3-PT; Isaiah Hanson 28 P, 2 3-PT;Carter Holcomb 4 P; Lebron See-Stadstad 11 P; Sam Hruska 4 P.

Halftime: JM 27, MAYO 26.

Free throws: JM 12-20, MAYO 10-18.

Three-point goals: JM 7, MAYO 5.

Century 65, Owatonna 48

ROCHESTER — Ryan Ohm started out hot and he made four 3-pointers and finished with 16 points as Century rolled past Owatonna 65-48 in Big Nine Conference play.

Century led 36-29 at the half and controlled the pace in the second half.

Tait Deedrick and Shaun Wysocki chipped in with 13 points each and Deedrick secured a double-double by collecting 10 rebounds.

Century coach Jacob Vetter said the Panthers " played tough from start to finish."

Blake Burmeister made three 3-pointers and led Owatonna with 17 points.

Century (2-1, 2-0 Big Nine) will host Albert Lea at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

OWATONNA (48)

Collin Vick 10 P; Blake Burmeister 17 P, 3 3-PT.

CENTURY (65)

Shaun Wysocki 13 P; Jack Eustice 9 P, 4 R, 3 3-PT; Reid Weckwerth 2 P; Tait Deedrick 13 P, 10 R; Eli Thompson 4 P; Ryan Ohm 16 P, 2 R, 4 3-PT; Shawn Jacobson 8 P, 2 3-PT.

Halftime: CENT 36, OWAT 29.

Free throws: OWAT 5-10, CENT 4-4

Three-point goals: OWAT 3, CENT 9.

Schaeffer Academy 58, LeRoy-Ostrander 46

LeROY — Evan Miller scored 18 points and Schaeffer Academy used a strong defensive effort to defeat LeRoy-Ostrander 58-46 in Southeast Conference play.

Ethan VanSchepen added 15 points for Schaeffer, which pulled away in second half after leading 25-21 at the break.

Camden Hungerholt scored a game-high 21 points for the Cardinals (1-3).

The win improves Schaeffer to 2-3.

SCHAEFFER ACADEMY (58)

Luke Friese 4 P; Owen Larson 3 P; Evan Miller 18 P, 2 3-PT; Levi Ouren 7 P, 1 3-PT; Joe Grenz 9 P; Ethan VanSchepen 15 P, 1 3-PT; Graham Visser 2 P.

LEROY-OSTRANDER (46)

Camden Hungerholt 21 P, 1 3-PT; Tristan Lewison 5 P; Kaden Hansen 5 P; Carter Sweeney 9 P, 1 3-PT; Reid Hungerholt 4 P; Ryder Stern 2 P.

Halftime: SA 25, LO 21.

Free throws: SA 21-29, LO 8-13.

Three-point goals: SA 4, LO 2.

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

Kasson-Mantorville 70, Pine Island 47

KASSON-MANTORVILLE (70)

Aidan Kujath 9 P, 3 3-PT; Carson Briggs 6 P; Caisen Thome 13 P, 3 3-PT; Will Resch 2 P;Jake Hallstrom 7 P; Easton Suess 6 P; Ethan Lee 27 P, 5 3-PT.

PINE ISLAND (47)

Nick Bauer 11 P, 1 3-PT; Drew Sailer 9 P, 2 3-PT; Sven Oberg 7 P, 1 3-PT; Blake Schiltz 8 P; Andrew Taggart 10 P; Ethan Weis 2 P.

Three-point goals: KM 11, PI 4.

Goodhue 52, Cannon Falls 40

CANNON FALLS (40)

Jack Meyers 2 P; Dylan Banks 5 P, 1 3-PT; Aiden Johnson 13 P; Jack Freeberg 8 P, 2 3-PT; Bryce Peer 1 P; Jadan Winchell 6 P, 1 3-PT; Talan Duden 5 P.

GOODHUE (52)

Justin Buck 2 P; Will Opsahl 23 P, 2 3-PT; Tristan King 2 P; Adam Poncelet 8 P, 1 3-PT; Caden Berg 3 P, 1 3-PT; Gavin Schafer 3 P, 1 3-PT; Luke Roschen 11 P, 2 3-PT.

Halftime: GOOD 30, CF 25.

Free throws: CF 5-10, GOOD 11-18.

Three-point goals: CF 4, GOOD 7.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

La Crescent-Hokah 62, Fillmore Central 53

FILLMORE CENTRAL (53)

Jake Fishbaugher 5 P, 1 3-PT; Jayce Kiehne 14 P; Dillon O’Connor 5 P; William Parker 12 P, 2 3-PT; Ty Sexton 2 P; Gunner Benson 6 P; Bryce Corson 9 P, 1 3-PT.

LA CRESCENT-HOKAH (62)

Elias McCool 10 P; Mason Einerwold 13 P, 1 3-PT; Brady Grupa 4 P; Noah Bjerke-Wieser 9 P, 1 3-PT; Bryce Helke 4 P; Owen Bentzen 12 P, 1 3-PT; Carter Todd 10 P.

Halftime: LAC 29, FC 28.

Free throws: FC 13-22, LAC 11-22.

Three-point goals: FC 4, LAC 3.

Notes: La Crescent-Hokah improves to 3-1 overall, 2-0 in the Three Rivers Conference. Fillmore Central falls to 1-2 overall, 0-2 in conference play.

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

Austin 83, Red Wing 62

RED WING (62)

Reid Hartmann 14 P, 2 R, 2 3-PT; Jason Diaz 1 R; Mitchell Seeley 19 P, 1 R, 3 3-PT; Jacob Rodgers 4 P; Christiaan Koehler 4 P, 1 R, 1 3-PT; Eli Boeding 6 P; Juju Koehler 14 P, 1 R, 2 3-PT; Hayden Plum 2 P.

AUSTIN (83)

Ater Manyuon 16 P, 3 R, 4 3-PT; Peyton Ransom 1 R; Morris Jabateh 3 R; Jacob Herrick 2 P, 4 R; Ben Diang 13 P, 3 R, 3 3-PT; Andrew Clausman 3 P, 2 R, 1 3-PT; Isaac Osgood 1 R; Dane Mitchell 6 P, 2 R; Manny Guy 6 P, 3 R; Jack Lang 17 P, 1 R, 5 3-PT; Atriel Terry 6 P, 2 R; Buai Duop 14 P, 8 R; Cameron Swenson 4 P, 1 3-PT; Otong Nyikew 2 R.

Halftime: AUS 32, RW 25.

Free throws: RW 7-13, AUS 5-9.

Three-point goals: RW 8, AUS 14.

Notes: Red Wing drops to 1-3; Austin improves to 2-1.

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

Mabel-Canton 69, Grand Meadow 50

MABEL-CANTON (69)

Jordan Larson 5 P, 1 3-PT; Tyler Larson 11 P; Riley Snell 11 P, 2 3-PT; Cayden Tollefsrud 22 P, 2 3-PT; Isaac Underbakke 12 P, 1 3-PT; Fred Williams 2 P; Hayden Erickson 6 P.

GRAND MEADOW (50)

Hunter Dimick 7 P, 2 3-PT; Keaton Gehling 2 P; Carter Glynn 4 P, 1 3-PT; Jace Kraft 11 P; Caleb George 6 P; Alex Lopez 9 P, 3 3-PT; Tyler Reid 8 P, 2 3-PT; Isaac Harmening 3 P.

Halftime: MC 35, GM 29.

Free throws: MC 7-19, GM 8-18.

Three-point goals: MC 6, GM 8.

Notes: Mabel-Canton improves to 2-2; Grand Meadow drops to 0-5.

Southland 72, Houston 30

HOUSTON (30)

Zach Olson 6 P, 2 3-PT; Carter Geiwitz 8 P, 2 3-PT; Eli Clay 1 P; Casey Herek 6 P; Ethan Knutson 4 P; Alex Wedl 3 P; Conner Porter 2 P.

SOUTHLAND (72)

Jonas Wiste 2 P; Noah Goergen 4 P; Landon Chilman 2 P; Gavin Nelsen 2 P; Cale Wehrenberg 34 P, 8 3-PT; Noah Bauer 2 P; Andrew Timm 3 P; Sam Boe 6 P, 1 3-PT; Cole Miller 2 P; Nick Edland 7 P, 1 3-PT; Maverick Hanna 6 P, 2 3-PT; Travis Kirtz 2 P.

Halftime: SOUTH 47, HOU 21.

Free throws: HOU 4-11, SOUTH 4-8.

Three-point goals: HOU 4, SOUTH 12.