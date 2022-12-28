Boys basketball results for Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022
A scoreboard of boys basketball games.
NON-CONFERENCE
Independence, Wis., 58, Houston 55
INDEPENDENCE, WIS. (58)
T.Kingsbury 12 P, 2 3-PT; B.Pyka 25 P, 1 3-PT; B. Sylla 6 P; A.Mendoza 3 P, 1 3-PT; W.Pfaff 2 P; N.Pyka 7 P.
HOUSTON (55)
Maddox Rodriguez 3 P, 5 R; Morgan Rohweder 15 P, 5 3-PT; Carter Geiwitz 8 P, 6 R, 1 3-PT; Casey Herek 3 P, 1 3-PT; Ethan Knutson 5 P; Conner Porter 21 P, 14 R.
Halftime: IND 33, HOU 25.
Free throws: IND 14-21, HOU 10-17.
Three-point goals: IND 4, HOU 7.
