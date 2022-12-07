Boys basketball results for Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022

Farmington 76, Century 70

ROCHESTER — Despite great nights from Ryan Ohm and Shaun Wysocki, the Panthers fell in their opener.

Ohm finished with a game-high 26 points, knocking down four of Century's 10 3-pointers. Wysocki poured in 23 for Century, which led 35-34 at halftime, but Farmington used a 12-point scoring run to take command midway through the second half.

The Panthers were able to cut the lead to four, before Farmington closed it out with free throws down the stretch.

Century will look to get its first win on the road Friday night at Red Wing.

FARMINGTON (76)

Hrneir 22 P; Bean 16 P; Domier 15 P; Beckwith 7 P; Todd 6 P; Shrum 5 P.

CENTURY (35)

Shaun Wysocki 23 P, 1 3-PT; Tait Deedrick 8 P, 2 3-PT; Eli Thompson 5 P, 1 3-PT; Ryan Ohm 26 P, 4 3-PT; Shawn Jacobson 8 P, 2 3-PT.

Halftime: CENT 35-34.

Free throws: FARM 11-20, CENT 8-12.

Three-point goals: FARM 0, CENT 10.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

Caledonia 85, Fillmore Central 57

CALEDONIA (85)

Ben Stemper 4 P; Lewis Doyle 22 P; Reid Klug 12 P, 3 3-PT; Mason King 20 P, 6 3-PT; Garrett Konz 9 P, 1 3-PT; Caleb Connie 2 P; Ethan Stendel 4 P; Will Hahn 12 P.

FILLMORE CENTRAL (57)

Jake Fishbaugher 3 P, 1 3-PT; Jayce Kiehne 20 P, 2 3-PT; Bryce Corson 8 P, 2 3-PT; Dillon O’Connor 12 P, 2 3-PT; William Parker 5 P, 1 3-PT; Gunner Benson 7 P, 1 3-PT; Dawson Swartzentruber 1 P.

Halftime: CAL 49, FC 31.

Free throws: CAL 11-9, FC 21-11.

Three-point goals: CAL 9, FC 9.

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

Lanesboro 80, LeRoy-Ostrander 41

LANESBORO (80)

John Prestemon 15 P, 3 3-PT; Mason Howard 18 P, 2 3-PT; Parker Storhoff 6 P; Will Harvey 9 P, 1 3-PT; Lucas Nikoloski 5 P; Logan Wilder 12 P, 1 3-PT; Carter Holmen 2 P; Stephan Schultz 6 P; Logan Torgerson 4 P.

LEROY-OSTRANDER (41)

Camden Hungerholt 25 P, 9 R, 1 3-PT; Malachi Parker 1 P; Tristan Lewison 0 P; Kaden Hansen 7 P, 1 3-PT; Carter Sweeney 2 P; Reid Hungerholt 2 P; Mason Diemer 2 P; Ryder Stern 2 P.

Halftime: LANE 44, LO 23.

Free throws: LANE 13-20, LO 9-26.

Three-point goals: LANE 7, LO 2.

Notes: Lanesboro is 1-0 overall; L-O is 0-2.

GOPHER CONFERENCE

Hayfield 56, Medford 23

MEDFORD (23)

Austin Erickson 8 P; Aaron Richter 2 P; Landon Driscoll 4 P; Josh Bluhm 3 P, 1 3-PT; Weston Janke 2 P; Jeremiah Schlund 4 P.

HAYFIELD (56)

Zander Jacobson 11 P, 20 R; Isaac Matti 26 P, 3 3-PT; Trent Jellum 4 P; Ethan Pack 14 P, 2 3-PT; Damarri Boysen 1 P.

Halftime: HAY 32, 11.

Free throws: 4-11, HAY 13-23.

Three-point goals: 1, HAY 5.

NON-CONFERENCE

Maple River 69, Blooming Prairie 51

MAPLE RIVER (69)

Wyatt Birr 1 P; Landon Fox 2 P; Will Sellers 13 P, 2 3-PT; Hayden Niehbur 13 P, 1 3-PT; Arden Pawlitschek 11 P, 3 3-PT; Aaron Pawlitschek 3 P; Mason Schirmer 24 P; Jamison Swalve 2 P.

BLOOMING PRAIRIE (51)

Gabe Hein 19 P, 1 3-PT; Sam Smith 2 P; Cooper Cooke 4 P; Jacob Pauly 4 P; Zack Hein 22 P, 5 3-PT.

Halftime: 39, BP 28.

Free throws: 15-19, BP 1-4.

Three-point goals: 6, BP 6.

Notes: Maple River is 3-0 overall, BP is 0-2.

Byron 90, Faribault 56

FARIBAULT (56)

Brady Schulz 6 P; Nolan Vogelsberg 4 P; Carson Kreager 3 P; Mohahmed Madey 28 P, 3 3-PT; James Welborn 4 P; JJ Schrot 2 P; Abdullahi Aden 6 P; Beau Short 1 P; Jal Giet 2 P.

BYRON (90)

Ryan Boyken 8 P, 2 3-PT; Will Brian 6 P, 1 3-PT; Dom Cartney 2 P; Tyler Connelly 16 P, 2 3-PT; Isaac Dearborn 20 P, 4 3-PT; Zach Vanderpool 9 P; Colin Hanson 7 P; Liam Schick 3 P, 1 3-PT; Max Dearborn 14 P, 1 3-PT; Payton Jax 5 P, 1 3-PT.

Halftime: BYR 46, FAR 25.

Free throws: FAR 3-8, BYR 11-13.

Three-point goals: FAR 3, BYR 12.

Houston 57, Glenville-Emmons 55

GLENVILLE-EMMONS (55)

Emmett Knutson 3 P, 6 R; Weston Anderson 16 P, 10 R, 3 3-PT; Deven Dufour 8 P, 2 R; Tannon Hornberger 14 P, 10 R, 1 3-PT; Marshall Baseman 14 P, 10 R.

HOUSTON (57)

No stats available.

Halftime: HOU 32, GE 22.

Free throws: GE 11-20, HOU -.

Three-point goals: GE 4, HOU 0.