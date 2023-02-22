99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Prep

Boys basketball results for Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023

A scoreboard of boys basketball games.

Basketball results graphic
By Staff reports
February 21, 2023 07:04 PM

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 68, Lourdes 58

ZUMBROTA — Kayden Rodrick poured in a game-high 35 points to help the Cougars walk away with the Hiawatha Valley League victory.

Carter Christopherson added 15 points and Hunter Streit added 13 for the Cougars, who were 22 of 26 from the free throw line.

Parker Dunham finished with 18 points and Sam Theobald tallied 14 to lead the Eagles.

LOURDES (58)
Aidan Jahns 6 P; Dillung Kullang 9 P, 2 3-PT; Sam Theobald 14 P, 1 3-PT; Adam Sellner 9 P, 3 3-PT; David Scully 2 P; Parker Dunham 18 P, 2 3-PT.
ZUMBROTA-MAZEPPA (68)
Kayden Rodrick 35 P; Zane Angerman 2 P; Carter Christopherson 15 P, 4 3-PT; Hunter Streit 13 P; James Eickhoff 2 P.
Halftime: ZM 28, LOUR 27.
Free throws: LOUR 10-16, ZM 22-26.
Three-point goals: LOUR 8, ZM 4.

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

Stewartville 78, Cannon Falls 51
CANNON FALLS (51)
Jack Meyers 10 P; Dylan Banks 5 P; Aiden Johnson 7 P; Thomas Otte 2 P; Tyler Johnston 6 P; Gavin Johnson 1 P; Jack Freeberg 9 P; Bryce Peer 3 P; Jadan Winchell 8 P.
STEWARTVILLE (78)
Parker Wangen 6 P, 2 R; Henry Tschetter 21 P, 5 R; Brady Pickett 8 P, 3 R; Tegan Malone 5 P, 4 R, 1 3-PT; Jason Shindelar 4 P, 4 R; Caleb Jannsen 8 P, 1 R, 1 3-PT; Ayden Helder 15 P, 3 R, 1 3-PT; Jacob Anderson 2 P; Caleb Bancroft 4 P, 1 R; Max Barnes 3 P, 4 R, 1 3-PT.
Halftime: STEW 42, CF 23.
Free throws: CF 12-20, STEW 10-14.
Three-point goals: CF 0, STEW 4.
Notes: Stewarville is 20-4 overall; CF is 14-12.

