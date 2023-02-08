Boys basketball results for Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023
A scoreboard of boys basketball games.
HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE
Goodhue 68, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 67
ZUMBROTA-MAZEPPA (67)
Ollie Liffrig 1 P; Kayden Rodrick 19 P, 1 3-PT; Zane Angerman 10 P, 2 3-PT; Carter Christopherson 13 P, 3 3-PT; Hunter Streit 11 P, 1 3-PT; Preston Ohm 11 P, 1 3-PT; James Eickhoff 2 P.
GOODHUE (68)
Justin Buck 6 P; Will Opsahl 27 P, 3 3-PT; Tristan King 4 P, 1 3-PT; Adam Poncelet 18 P, 1 3-PT; Gavin Schafer 8 P; Luke Roschen 5 P, 1 3-PT.
Halftime: GOOD 38, ZM 32.
Free throws: ZM 3-5, GOOD 14-20.
Three-point goals: ZM 8, GOOD 6.
GOPHER CONFERENCE
Hayfield 77, Kenyon-Wanamingo 58
KENYON-WANAMINGO (58)
AJ Higginbottom 5 P; Jase Graves 4 P; Cal Luebke 6 P, 2 3-PT; Zach Mason 13 P, 1 3-PT; Colton Steberg 18 P, 2 3-PT; Alex Lee 12 P, 2 3-PT.
HAYFIELD (77)
Isaac Fjerstad 7 P, 1 3-PT; Zander Jacobson 10 P; Jackson Thoe 6 P; Isaac Matti 27 P, 13 R, 3 3-PT; Ethan Pack 25 P, 5 3-PT.
Halftime: HAY 30, KW 28.
Free throws: KW 3-6, HAY 6-8.
Three-point goals: KW 7, HAY 9.
Notes: Hayfield senior Isaac Matti scored his 2,000th career point on a 2nd half lay-up, becoming the second player in school history (2005 grad David Johnson had 2,468) to achieve the milestone. Hayfield is now 18-4, 12-2 in the Gopher Conference, while K-W falls to 16-6, 10-3 in the Gopher Conference.