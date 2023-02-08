Boys basketball results for Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023

Hayfield 77, Kenyon-Wanamingo 58 KENYON-WANAMINGO (58) AJ Higginbottom 5 P; Jase Graves 4 P; Cal Luebke 6 P, 2 3-PT; Zach Mason 13 P, 1 3-PT; Colton Steberg 18 P, 2 3-PT; Alex Lee 12 P, 2 3-PT. HAYFIELD (77) Isaac Fjerstad 7 P, 1 3-PT; Zander Jacobson 10 P; Jackson Thoe 6 P; Isaac Matti 27 P, 13 R, 3 3-PT; Ethan Pack 25 P, 5 3-PT. Halftime: HAY 30, KW 28. Free throws: KW 3-6, HAY 6-8. Three-point goals: KW 7, HAY 9. Notes: Hayfield senior Isaac Matti scored his 2,000th career point on a 2nd half lay-up, becoming the second player in school history (2005 grad David Johnson had 2,468) to achieve the milestone. Hayfield is now 18-4, 12-2 in the Gopher Conference, while K-W falls to 16-6, 10-3 in the Gopher Conference.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.