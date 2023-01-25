Boys basketball results for Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023

Mayo 97, Albert Lea 63

ALBERT LEA — Mayo easily had a season high in points as the Spartans thumped Albert Lea 97-63 in Big Nine Conference play.

Mayo had a trio of players top the 20-point mark in the victory. Sawyer Markham drilled six 3-pointers and had 24 points, Isaiah Hanson had four triples and scored 23 points while KaiRee Gadson chipped in with 21.

"It was nice to get a win on the road," Mayo coach Braden Markham said. "Our guys came out shooting the ball well and playing very aggressive on both ends."

The Spartans, who have won three straight, led 54-35 at the half.

The win moves Mayo to 11-4, 7-4 in the Big Nine. The Tigers drop to 4-11, 3-8 in the Big Nine.

MAYO (97)

Joe Boguslawski 2 P; Sawyer Markham 24 P, 6 3-PT; Isaiah Hanson 23 P, 4 3-PT; Reese Grimsrud 3 P, 1 3-PT; Lebron See-Stadstad 8 P, 0 3-PT; Jack Laughlin 3 P, 1 3-PT; Brig Poppe 2 P; KaiRee Gadson 21 P, 1 3-PT; Alex Gyarmaty 9 P; Kook Mabor 2 P.

ALBERT LEA (63)

Pal Wal 6 P; Teddy Collins 11 P, 1 3-PT; Drew Teeter 8 P, 2 3-PT; Jack Skinness 11 P, 1 3-PT; Buom Nhial 3 P, 1 3-PT; Judd Moller 4 P; Tanner Conn 6 P, 2 3-PT; Logan Strom 5 P; Spencer Jones 7 P; Carter Conn 2 P.

Halftime: MAYO 54, AL 35.

Free throws: MAYO 14-18, AL 8-11.

Three-point goals: MAYO 13, AL 7.

Mankato East 78, Century 66

ROCHESTER — Mankato East topped Century 78-66 to maintain its lead in the Big Nine Conference race.

The Cougars are now 9-1 in league play and 12-3 overall. Century could have climbed into the conference race with the win, but the loss drops the Panthers to 7-4 in league play and 8-6 overall.

Shaun Wysocki had a career night in the setback. The junior paced the Panthers with a career-high 33 points. Ryan Ohm followed with 16 points and he added seven rebounds.

After trailing 40-29 at the half, Century battled back to cut the lead to six in the second half. But East was able to close out the victory.

Brogan Madson led Mankato East with 18 points and Ganden Gosch added 16.

The Panthers will host Red Wing at 7:30 pm. on Thursday.

Mankato East 78, Century 66

MANKATO EAST (78)

Gile Lancaster 3 P; Brogan Madson 18 P; Manaow Omot 8 P, 2 3-PT; Ganden Gosch 16 P, 1 3-PT; Carson Schweim 11 P, 1 3-PT; Duane Reliford 2 P; Edward Hulke 4 P; Dwayne Bryant 16 P, 1 3-PT.

CENTURY (66)

Shaun Wysocki 33 P, 2 3-PT; Jacob Wills 3 P; Reid Weckwerth 2 P; Tait Deedrick 2 P; Eli Thompson 2 P; Ryan Ohm 16 P, 7 R, 2 3-PT; Shawn Jacobson 8 P, 2 3-PT.

Halftime: EAST 40, CENT 29.

Free throws: EAST 14-20, CENT 14-19.

Three-point goals: EAST 5, CENT 6.

Goodhue 67, Lourdes 49

GOODHUE — Goodhue had three players combine for 54 points as the Wildcats won their sixth straight game with a 67-49 win over Lourdes in Hiawatha Valley League play.

Will Opsahl led Goodhue, ranked No. 4 in the state in Class A, with 19 points, Luke Roschen had 18 and Adam Poncelet added 17. Poncelet had four 3-pointers and Roschen hit three.

Parker Dunham led Lourdes with 14 points and Aidan Jahns added 11.

Goodhue is now 15-2 overall and 7-2 in the HVL. Lourdes falls to 8-9, 3-6 in the HVL.

Goodhue 67, Lourdes 49

LOURDES (49)

Aidan Jahns 11 P, 1 3-PT; Dillung Kullang 3 P, 1 3-PT; Kevin Adeng-Kur 3 P, 1 3-PT; Sam Theobald 2 P; Adam Sellner 9 P, 3 3-PT; David Scully 4 P; Parker Dunham 14 P, 1 3-PT; Collin Weinschenk 3 P.

GOODHUE (67)

Justin Buck 4 P; Will Opsahl 19 P, 1 3-PT; Tristan King 2 P; Jed Ryan 2 P; Adam Poncelet 17 P, 4 3-PT; Gavin Schafer 5 P, 1 3-PT; Luke Roschen 18 P, 3 3-PT.

Halftime: GOOD 35, LOUR 20.

Free throws: LOUR 4-9, GOOD 18-25.

Three-point goals: LOUR 7, GOOD 9.

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

Pine Island 61, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 53

PINE ISLAND (61)

Nick Bauer 10 P, 1 3-PT; CJ Tree 2 P; Drew Sailer 3 P; Sven Oberg 22 P, 4 3-PT; Blake Schiltz 20 P; Luke Sems 7 P, 1 3-PT.

ZUMBROTA-MAZEPPA (53)

Ollie Liffrig 2 P; Kayden Rodrick 15 P; Zane Angerman 2 P; Carter Christopherson 7 P, 1 3-PT; Hunter Streit 11 P; Preston Ohm 9 P, 1 3-PT; James Eickhoff 5 P; Connor Fogarty 2 P.

Halftime: PI 37, ZM 30.

Free throws: PI 4-10, ZM 11-20.

Three-point goals: PI 6, ZM 2.

Stewartville 77, Byron 36

BYRON (36)

Ryan Boyken 3 P, 1 3-PT; Braedon Miner 2 P; Dom Cartney 4 P; Tyler Connelly 11 P, 2 3-PT; Colin Hanson 2 P; Adam Glynn 2 P; Payton Jax 2 P.

STEWARTVILLE (77)

Parker Wangen 12 P, 5 R, 2 3-PT; Henry Tschetter 18 P, 5 R; Brady Pickett 5 P, 1 R; Tegan Malone 2 P, 3 R; Ian Hoot 3 P, 3 R; Jason Shindelar 14 P, 2 R, 4 3-PT; Caleb Jannsen 7 P, 6 R; Ayden Helder 4 P, 3 R; Jacob Anderson 2 P, 3 R; Blake Turner 8 P; Evan Riggin 1 R; Caleb Bancroft 2 P, 3 R; Max Barnes 4 R.

Halftime: STEW 41, BYR 20.

Free throws: BYR 3-7, STEW 9-18.

Three-point goals: BYR 3, STEW 6.

Notes: Stewartville improves to 11-3. Byron drops to 7-9.

GOPHER CONFERENCE

Hayfield 76, Blooming Prairie 53

BLOOMING PRAIRIE (53)

Kolby Vigeland 2 P; Gabe Hein 14 P; Gabe Staloch 2 P; Sam Smith 2 P; Cooper Cooke 6 P; Brady Kittelson 18 P, 3 3-PT; Zack Hein 5 P, 1 3-PT; Carter Bishop 4 P, 1 3-PT.

HAYFIELD (76)

Zander Jacobson 9 P, 11 R; Jackson Thoe 2 P; Isaac Matti 50 P, 2 3-PT; Trent Jellum 2 P; Jack Beck 2 P; Gentry Johnson 4 P; Ethan Pack 7 P.

Halftime: HAY 36, BP 24.

Free throws: BP 8-13, HAY 14-18.

Three-point goals: BP 5, HAY 2.

Notes: The 50 points by Isaac Matti was a Hayfield single-game school record. He surpassed the old mark set by David Johnson in 2005.

Randolph 62, Triton 54

RANDOLPH (62)

Quinn Sabila 9 P, 1 3-PT; JJ Root 5 P, 1 3-PT; Collin Otto 12 P; Evan Bennerotte 13 P, 2 3-PT; Tyson Cooreman 7 P; Trey Thielbar 16 P.

TRITON (54)

Francis Price 2 P; Pierce Petersohn 17 P, 1 3-PT; Boe Munnikhuysen 10 P, 1 3-PT; Jayce Leonardo 4 P; Matt Roussopoulos 17 P, 2 3-PT; Jude Gosse 4 P, 1 3-PT.

Halftime: TRI 27, RAND 26.

Free throws: RAND 18-27, TRI 20-25.

Three-point goals: RAND 4, TRI 5.

