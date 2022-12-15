Boys basketball results for Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022
HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE
Zumbrota-Mazeppa 64, Byron 63
BYRON (63)
Ryan Boyken 6 P, 2 3-PT; Will Brian 10 P, 3 3-PT; Dom Cartney 2 P; Tyler Connelly 21 P, 1 3-PT; Isaac Dearborn 14 P; Max Dearborn 10 P.
ZUMBROTA-MAZEPPA (64)
Ollie Liffrig 2 P; Kayden Rodrick 30 P, 3 3-PT; Zane Angerman 3 P, 1 3-PT; Carter Christopherson 14 P, 4 3-PT; Hunter Streit 8 P; Connor Fogarty 7 P.
Halftime: BYR 36, ZM 35.
Free throws: BYR 5-8, ZM 12-21.
Three-point goals: BYR 6, ZM 8.
