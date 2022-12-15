SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, December 14

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Boys basketball results for Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022

A scoreboard of boys basketball games.

Basketball results graphic
By Staff reports
December 14, 2022 09:23 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 64, Byron 63
BYRON (63)
Ryan Boyken 6 P, 2 3-PT; Will Brian 10 P, 3 3-PT; Dom Cartney 2 P; Tyler Connelly 21 P, 1 3-PT; Isaac Dearborn 14 P; Max Dearborn 10 P.
ZUMBROTA-MAZEPPA (64)
Ollie Liffrig 2 P; Kayden Rodrick 30 P, 3 3-PT; Zane Angerman 3 P, 1 3-PT; Carter Christopherson 14 P, 4 3-PT; Hunter Streit 8 P; Connor Fogarty 7 P.
Halftime: BYR 36, ZM 35.
Free throws: BYR 5-8, ZM 12-21.
Three-point goals: BYR 6, ZM 8.

Related Topics: BOYS BASKETBALLPB PREP SCORES
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Basketball results graphic
Prep
Girls basketball results for Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022
A scoreboard of girls basketball games.
December 14, 2022 09:33 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school scores for Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022
Scores of area high school games.
December 14, 2022 09:28 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school highlights for Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022
Top performances for area high school players.
December 14, 2022 09:26 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Kasson-Mantorville, Stewartville football
Prep
Four area players named to Vikings All-State football team
Sam Backer of Chatfield, Kaiden Peters of Plainview-Elgin-Millville, Owen Sikkink of Stewartville and Reese Tripp of Kasson-Mantorville are among the 32 selected to Vikings All-State team.
December 14, 2022 05:13 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck