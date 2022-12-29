Boys basketball results for Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022
KASSON-MANTORVILLE INVITATIONAL
Kasson-Mantorville 60, Faribault 53
FARIBAULT (32)
Brady Schulz 12 P, 2 3-PT; Nolan Vogelsberg 4 P, 1 3-PT; Carson Kreager 3 P; Mohahmed Madey 15 P, 1 3-PT; Breuer Wolff 4 P; James Welborn 2 P; Beau Short 11 P, 1 3-PT.
KASSON-MANTORVILLE (28)
Aidan Smith 3 P, 1 3-PT; Carson Briggs 8 P; Caisen Thome 23 P, 3 3-PT; Will Resch 2 P; Jake Hallstrom 6 P; Easton Suess 7 P; Ethan Lee 11 P, 1 3-PT.
Halftime: KM 32, FAR 21.
Free throws: FAR 10-16, KM 15-19.
Three-point goals: FAR 5, KM 5.
