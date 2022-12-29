99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
Boys basketball results for Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022

A scoreboard of boys basketball games.

Basketball results graphic
By Staff reports
December 28, 2022 07:46 PM
KASSON-MANTORVILLE INVITATIONAL

Kasson-Mantorville 60, Faribault 53
FARIBAULT (32)
Brady Schulz 12 P, 2 3-PT; Nolan Vogelsberg 4 P, 1 3-PT; Carson Kreager 3 P; Mohahmed Madey 15 P, 1 3-PT; Breuer Wolff 4 P; James Welborn 2 P; Beau Short 11 P, 1 3-PT.
KASSON-MANTORVILLE (28)
Aidan Smith 3 P, 1 3-PT; Carson Briggs 8 P; Caisen Thome 23 P, 3 3-PT; Will Resch 2 P; Jake Hallstrom 6 P; Easton Suess 7 P; Ethan Lee 11 P, 1 3-PT.
Halftime: KM 32, FAR 21.
Free throws: FAR 10-16, KM 15-19.
Three-point goals: FAR 5, KM 5.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
