Boys basketball results for Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023

Mankato East 76, Mayo 65

MANKATO — Isaiah Hanson hit a trio of 3-pointers and poured in 36 points for Mayo but it wasn't enough as the Spartans dropped a 76-65 contest to Big Nine co-leader Mankato East on Wednesday.

"It was a tough road game tonight," Mayo coach Braden Markham said. "Mankato East did a great job on both ends of the court."

Manaow Omot scored 17 points to pace Mankato East and he was one of three Cougars in double figures. East (15-4, 12-3 Big Nine) held a narrow 34-33 lead at the half.

Hanson was the lone Mayo player in double figures. The loss snapped the Spartans' (14-5, 10-5 Big Nine) six-game winning streak.

"I thought we played well overall," Markham said. "We just needed to make a couple more plays."

MAYO (65)

Sawyer Markham 6 P; Isaiah Hanson 36 P, 3 3-PT; Ben Heywood 5 P; Carter Holcomb 2 P; Reese Grimsrud 3 P, 1 3-PT; Brig Poppe 5 P; Alex Gyarmaty 8 P, 1 3-PT.

MANKATO EAST (76)

Gile Lancaster 4 P; Brogan Madson 8 P; Lucas Gustafson 11 P, 3 3-PT; Amari Nobles 2 P; Manaow Omot 17 P, 2 3-PT; Ganden Gosch 8 P; Carson Schweim 12 P, 2 3-PT; Duane Reliford 7 P; Dwayne Bryant 7 P.

Halftime: EAST 34, MAYO 33.

Free throws: MAYO 13-16, EAST 14-17.

Three-point goals: MAYO 5, EAST 7.

