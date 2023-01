Boys basketball results for Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

Schaeffer Academy 69, Southland 48

ROCHESTER — Evan Miller and Ethan VanSchepen combined for 42 points as Schaeffer Academy came on top in the Southeast Conference clash.

Miller finished with a game-high 22, while VanSchepen tallied 20 to lead the Lions (4-5 overall, 3-1 in SEC). Joe Grenz also finished in double figures for SA.

SOUTHLAND (48)

Jonas Wiste 10 P, 1 3-PT; Noah Goergen 2 P; Riley Jax 4 P; Gavin Nelsen 3 P, 1 3-PT; Cale Wehrenberg 6 P, 1 3-PT; Noah Bauer 4 P; Andrew Timm 2 P; Sam Boe 4 P; Cole Miller 2 P; Nick Edland 8 P; Maverick Hanna 3 P, 1 3-PT.

SCHAEFFER ACADEMY (69)

Luke Friese 3 P, 1 3-PT; Owen Larson 3 P; Evan Miller 22 P, 2 3-PT; Levi Ouren 7 P, 1 3-PT; Minsoo Choung 2 P; Joe Grenz 12 P; Ethan VanSchepen 20 P, 1 3-PT.

Halftime: SA 40, SOUTH 28.

Free throws: SOUTH 12-17, SA 10-14.

Three-point goals: SOUTH 4, SA 5.