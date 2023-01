Boys basketball results for Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2023

Owatonna 73, Mayo 54

ROCHESTER — Blake Burmeister knocked down six 3-pointers and had 20 points as Owatonna posted a 73-54 win to hand Mayo its first loss of the season.

The Spartans are now 7-1 overall and 4-1 in the Big Nine Conference.

"Owatonna did a great job on both ends of the court," Mayo coach Braden Markham said.

The visiting Huskies (5-2, 2-2 Big Nine) held a slim 36-30 lead at the half before pulling away. They finished with 10 3-pointers.

"They moved the ball well offensively and played extremely hard all game," Markham said. "They are a very well coached team."

KaiRee Gadson led Mayo with 26 points and Sawyer Markham added 11. But Owatonna held Isaiah Hanson, Mayo's leading scorer, to a season-low eight points.

OWATONNA (73)

Ayden Walter 11 P, 2 3-PT; Rielly Kleeberger 5 P, 1 3-PT; Collin Vick 18 P; Nils Gantert 6 P; Blake Burmeister 20 P, 6 3-PT; Nolan Ginskey 7 P, 1 3-PT; Jason Klecker 6 P.

MAYO (54)

Sawyer Markham 11 P, 1 3-PT; Isaiah Hanson 8 P, 2 3-PT; Carter Holcomb 2 P; Lebron See-Stadstad 2 P; Brig Poppe 2 P; Alex Gyarmaty 3 P; KaiRee Gadson 26 P, 2 3-PT.

Halftime: OWAT 36, MAYO 30.

Free throws: OWAT 7-8, MAYO 7-11.

Three-point goals: OWAT 10, MAYO 5.

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

Goodhue 59, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 55

GOODHUE (59)

Justin Buck 4 P; Will Opsahl 23 P, 1 3-PT; Carson Roschen 3 P, 1 3-PT; Adam Poncelet 16 P, 4 3-PT; Gavin Schafer 10 P, 1 3-PT; Luke Roschen 3 P.

ZUMBROTA-MAZEPPA (55)

Ollie Liffrig 3 P; Kayden Rodrick 21 P, 1 3-PT; Zane Angerman 3 P, 1 3-PT; Carter Christopherson 4 P, 1 3-PT; Hunter Streit 16 P, 4 3-PT; Preston Ohm 2 P; Ethan Miller 6 P, 2 3-PT.

Free throws: GOOD 13-22, ZM 10-19.

Three-point goals: GOOD 7, ZM 9.

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

Lanesboro 60, Houston 43

LANESBORO (60)

John Prestemon 16 P, 2 3-PT; Mason Howard 16 P; Parker Storhoff 8 P; Lucas Nikoloski 3 P; Logan Wilder 8 P, 2 3-PT; Stephan Schultz 3 P, 1 3-PT; Logan Torgerson 4 P.

HOUSTON (43)

Zach Olson 2 P; Morgan Rohweder 8 P, 8 R, 2 3-PT; Carter Geiwitz 13 P, 9 R; Casey Herek 2 P; Ethan Knutson 2 P; Alex Wedl 6 P; Conner Porter 10 P, 7 R.

Halftime: LANE 41, HOU 21.

Free throws: LANE 7-12, HOU 3-8.

Three-point goals: LANE 5, HOU 2.

NON-CONFERENCE

Chatfield 78, Triton 53

CHATFIELD (78)

Eli Hopp 20 P, 3 3-PT; Drew Schindler 17 P, 1 3-PT; Isaac Stevens 21 P; Brayden Fretland 3 P, 1 3-PT; Sam Backer 15 P; Callen Backer 2 P.

TRITON (53)

Francis Price 2 P; Pierce Petersohn 18 P, 4 3-PT; Boe Munnikhuysen 7 P, 1 3-PT; Jayce Leonardo 15 P, 2 3-PT; Matt Roussopoulos 6 P; Kaeden Ellingson 5 P, 1 3-PT.

Halftime: CHAT 43, TRI 29.

Free throws: CHAT 9-11, TRI 11-16.

Three-point goals: CHAT 5, TRI 8.