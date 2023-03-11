6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Boys basketball: Spring Grove gets some revenge, defeats Hayfield in Section 1A play this year

No. 2 seed Spring Grove received 20 points from Tysen Grinde to defeat No. 3 Hayfield 57-46 in Section 1AA boys basketball.

Hayfield boys basketball coach Chris Pack embraces his son, senior Ethan, at the end of a Section 1A semifinal tournament game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center. No. 3 seed Hayfield, the two-time defending Class A state champions, was eliminated by No. 2 Spring Grove 57-46.
Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
March 11, 2023 04:18 PM

This game will be updated later today with additional information and quotes.

ROCHESTER — This a game that Spring Grove really wanted.

A year ago the Lions were knocked out of the Section 1A boys basketball tournament with a loss to Hayfield in the semifinal round. Hayfield went on to win its second straight Class A state championship.

Spring Grove got a measure of revenge on Saturday as the No. 2 seed defeated No. 3 Hayfield 57-46 in the semifinals.

"This is a game we had circled on the calendar all year," Spring Grove senior Tysen Grinde said.

Grinde led the charge with 20 points and the Lions used their length to play stellar defense to eliminate Hayfield, which had won the last two Class A state championships.

Spring Grove was able to shut down the Hayfield off in the first half as the Lions led 26-14 at the break. The Lions' athletic and rangy defenders gave the Vikings (23-6) fits all game long.

Hayfield 6-foot-4 junior Zander Jacobson had a big game on the inside with 22 points and 16 rebounds while senior guard Isaac Matti, a career 2,000-point scorer, had 18 points. But two other Hayfield players, including double-digit scorer Ethan Pack, combined for just six points.

Guard Caleb Griffin and 6-foot-5 junior forward Jaxon Strinmoen both added 11 points for the Lions. The 6-3 Grinde had four 3-pointers, three in the first half.

Spring Grove (28-1) will face No. 1 Goodhue (25-3) in the section title game on Thursday at 6 p.m. at Mayo Civic Arena.

Spring Grove 57, Hayfield 46
No. 3 HAYFIELD (46)
Zander Jacobson 22 P, 16 R; Isaac Matti 18 P, 5 R, 4 3-PT; Trent Jellum 2 P; Ethan Pack 4 P, 4 R, 1 3-PT.
No. 2 SPRING GROVE (57)
Caleb Griffin 11 P, 2 3-PT; Tysen Grinde 20 P, 4 R, 4 3-PT; Ethan Crouch 5 P, 1 3-PT; Jacob Olerud 5 P, 6 R, 1 3-PT; Jaxon Strinmoen 11 P, 4 R, 1 3-PT; Elijah Solum 5 P.
Halftime: SG 26, HAY 14.
Free throws: HAY 3-6, SG 12-16.
Three-point goals: HAY 5, SG 9. Field goals: HAY 17-40, SG 18-42. Rebounds: HAY 30, SG 21.

Guy N. Limbeck is a Rochester native who has been working at a daily newspaper since 1981. He has worked at the Post Bulletin since 1999. Readers can reach Guy at 507-285-7724 or glimbeck@postbulletin.com.
