Boys basketball: Spring Grove gets some revenge, defeats Hayfield in Section 1A play this year

ROCHESTER — This a game that Spring Grove really wanted.

A year ago the Lions were knocked out of the Section 1A boys basketball tournament with a loss to Hayfield in the semifinal round. Hayfield went on to win its second straight Class A state championship.

Spring Grove got a measure of revenge on Saturday as the No. 2 seed defeated No. 3 Hayfield 57-46 in the semifinals.

"This is a game we had circled on the calendar all year," Spring Grove senior Tysen Grinde said.

Grinde led the charge with 20 points and the Lions used their length to play stellar defense to eliminate Hayfield, which had won the last two Class A state championships.

Spring Grove was able to shut down the Hayfield off in the first half as the Lions led 26-14 at the break. The Lions' athletic and rangy defenders gave the Vikings (23-6) fits all game long.

Hayfield 6-foot-4 junior Zander Jacobson had a big game on the inside with 22 points and 16 rebounds while senior guard Isaac Matti, a career 2,000-point scorer, had 18 points. But two other Hayfield players, including double-digit scorer Ethan Pack, combined for just six points.

Guard Caleb Griffin and 6-foot-5 junior forward Jaxon Strinmoen both added 11 points for the Lions. The 6-3 Grinde had four 3-pointers, three in the first half.

Spring Grove (28-1) will face No. 1 Goodhue (25-3) in the section title game on Thursday at 6 p.m. at Mayo Civic Arena.

Spring Grove 57, Hayfield 46

No. 3 HAYFIELD (46)

Zander Jacobson 22 P, 16 R; Isaac Matti 18 P, 5 R, 4 3-PT; Trent Jellum 2 P; Ethan Pack 4 P, 4 R, 1 3-PT.

No. 2 SPRING GROVE (57)

Caleb Griffin 11 P, 2 3-PT; Tysen Grinde 20 P, 4 R, 4 3-PT; Ethan Crouch 5 P, 1 3-PT; Jacob Olerud 5 P, 6 R, 1 3-PT; Jaxon Strinmoen 11 P, 4 R, 1 3-PT; Elijah Solum 5 P.

Halftime: SG 26, HAY 14.

Free throws: HAY 3-6, SG 12-16.

Three-point goals: HAY 5, SG 9. Field goals: HAY 17-40, SG 18-42. Rebounds: HAY 30, SG 21.

Tysen Grinde with a hoop and Spring Grove leads Hayfield 34-21, 14:30 left. pic.twitter.com/gbpv1ZeZ8T — Guy N. Limbeck (@PBglimbeck) March 11, 2023

Isaac Matti with a hoop, Hayfield trails Spring Grove 49-42, 3 left. pic.twitter.com/cqpyT9GWvW — Guy N. Limbeck (@PBglimbeck) March 11, 2023