Boys basketball: Spring Grove holds off hard-charging Goodhue to win Section 1A title

This article will be updated later tonight with quotes and additional information.

ROCHESTER — Spring Grove used its defensive pressure to forge a lead and then withstood a furious Goodhue comeback to post a 57-48 victory in the Section 1A boys basketball championship game on Thursday.

No. 2 seed Spring Grove (29-1), ranked No. 7 in the state, built a 46-28 lead with 6:07 to play and seemed to have the game in control.

But the top-seeded Wildcats (26-4), ranked No. 1 in the state, went on a wild 16-0 run to pull within 46-44 lead with 2:56 to play. Goodhue had a crazy 10-point run in a matter of 34 seconds at one point as the Lions couldn't break the press.

Also Read





Spring Grove eventually re-gained its composure and proceeded to make 16 of 21 free throws in the second half to hold on at Mayo Civic Arena.

ADVERTISEMENT

Spring Grove's long and rangy defenders — 6-5 Jaxon Strinmoen and 6-3 Tysen Grinde — gave Goodhue fits. The Wildcats had 21 turnovers, 10 in the first half as the Lions built a 24-17 lead at the break. Grinde had three steals in the first half.

Elijah Solum had 12 of his 22 points in the first half for Spring Grove. Grinde added 14 points and Strinmoen chipped in with 12.

Will Opsahl led Goodhue with 28 points, 19 in the second half.

Spring Grove plays in the Class A state quarterfinals on Wednesday, March 22 in Minneapolis at either Target Center or Williams Arena. The seedings for the state tournament will be announced on Saturday.

The Lions will be making their first state appearance since 2019, when they placed third.

Spring Grove 57, Goodhue 48

No. 2 SPRING GROVE (57)

Caleb Griffin 7 P, 1 3-PT; Tysen Grinde 14 P, 7 R, 2 3-PT; Jacob Olerud 2 P, 4 R; Jaxon Strinmoen 12 P, 4 R, 2 3-PT; Elijah Solum 22 P, 2 3-PT.

No. 1 GOODHUE (54)

Justin Buck 7 P, 4 R; Will Opsahl 28 P, 11 R, 2 3-PT; Adam Poncelet 9 P, 1 3-PT; Luke Roschen 3 P;Gavin Schafer 1 P.

Halftime: SG 24, GOOD 17.

Free throws: SG 16-21, GOOD 6-16.

Three-point goals: SG 7-14, GOOD 3-14. Field goals: SG 17-37, GOOD 19-37. Rebounds: SG 19, GOOD 27.

Elijah Solum hits shot in lane, Spring Grove leads Goodhue 14-6, 9 left in half. pic.twitter.com/gVDpdm7w03 — Guy N. Limbeck (@PBglimbeck) March 16, 2023