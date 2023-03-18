6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Stewartville boys top Winona to earn first state berth in program history

No. 1 seed Stewartville closed the game with a 10-2 run to defeat No. 3 Winona 56-48 in the Section 1AAA championship game.

Stewartville, Winona Section 1AAA boys basketball championship
Stewartville’s Ayden Helder hugs teammate Henry Tschetter after the Section 1AAA boys basketball championship game against Winona on Friday, March 17, 2023, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Stewartville defeated Winona 56-48, advancing to the state tournament for the first time in program history.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
Today at 8:29 PM

This article will be updated later tonight with additional quotes and information.

ROCHESTER — The 2022-23 Stewartville boys basketball team has made some program history.

This year's squad is the first Stewartville boys basketball team to earn a state berth. The Tigers secured a place in the Class AAA state tournament with a hard-fought 56-48 win over Winona in the Section 1AAA title game on Friday at Mayo Civic Arena.

“It feels great for me, it feels great for the guys, but it also feels great for the community,” second-year Stewartville coach Parker Lyga said. “And for all the past players and coaches before us, honestly this is for them.”

Stewartville, Winona Section 1AAA boys basketball championship
Prep
Photos: Stewartville, Winona Section 1AAA boys basketball championship on March 17, 2023
Stewartville defeated Winona 56-48 in the Section 1AAA boys basketball championship game on Friday, March 17, 2023, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
March 17, 2023 08:00 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott

The game was tied at 46 with three minutes to play. Stewartville then went on a 6-0 run to go up 52-46. The top-seeded Tigers (26-4), playing lock down defense, closed the game with a 10-2 run to seal their state berth.

“It’s definitely a relief, there was a lot of pressure going into the game,” Stewartville sophomore Parker Wangen said. “We knew we could do it, but we knew they were going to be tough.”

Caleb Bancroft came off the bench to lead the Tigers with a 10 points while Ayden Helder had nine and Wangen and Henry Tschetter added seven each in a balanced attack. Bancroft, a 6-foot-6 sophomore, had a bucket to start the run to snap the 46-46 tie.

Senior guard Charlie VandeBerg led No. 3 Winona (15-14) with 16 points and he had four 3-pointers. Jackson Harvey, a 6-6 junior center, had 10 points and nine rebounds.

The top-seeded Tigers (26-4) felt some jitters going into the game, but those might have been quickly dashed as Winona came out with its physical style of play.

“They were way more physical in the first half and that probably put them over the hump,” Lyga said. “They probably had 10 second-chance points and that’s a huge difference.”

Vandeberg had hit a 30-foot, game-winning 3-point shot at the buzzer in overtime to lift the Winhawks past No. 2 Austin 61-58 in the section semifinals. He hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give Winona a 28-25 lead at the half against the Tigers.

Stewartville, which has won 12 straight, will play in the Class AAA state tournament quarterfinals on Tuesday, March 21 at Williams Arena in Minneapolis.

Stewartville 56, Winona 48
No. 3 WINONA (48)
Bryan Cassellius 9 P, 1 3-PT; Charlie Vandeberg 16 P, 5 R, 4 3-PT; Isaiah Bell 6 P, 5 R; Mason Langowski 7 P, 1 3-PT; Jackson Harvey 10 P, 9 R; Wesley Wollan 3 R.
No. 1 STEWARTVILLE (56)
Parker Wangen 7 P, 10 R, 1 3-PT; Henry Tschetter 7 P, 4 R; Brady Pickett 5 P, 1 3-PT; Tegan Malone 5 P; Jason Shindelar 5 P, 5 R; Caleb Jannsen 5 P, 3 R; Ayden Helder 9 P, 3 R; Caleb Bancroft 10 P, 4 R; Max Barnes 3 P, 4R, 1 3-PT.
Halftime: WIN 28, STEW 25.
Free throws: WIN 2-4, STEW 11-14.
Three-point goals: WIN 6-19, STEW 4-14. Field goals: WIN 20-53, STEW 20-43. Rebounds: WIN 26, STEW 35.

Guy N. Limbeck is a Rochester native who has been working at a daily newspaper since 1981. He has worked at the Post Bulletin since 1999. Readers can reach Guy at 507-285-7724 or glimbeck@postbulletin.com.
