Boys Golf: Rochester golfers look to battle for conference titles, state-meet berths

2022 ROCHESTER BOYS GOLF OUTLOOK

CENTURY PANTHERS

Head coach: Lance Dahl. Assistants: Tim O’Neill, Josh Klingfus.

Top returners: Jr. Shawn Erickson, Jr. Jake Shamblin, Jr. Sam Hirsch, Fr. Ryker Hanson, Sr. Joe Nesler, Sr. Zach Blixt, So. Bo Bondy, 8th Brennan Weckwerth, Sr. Walt Oyen, Jr. Kroix Klingfus, Jr. Grant Rosin.

Season outlook: With 28 golfers on the team and a strong group of returning players, the Panthers will have strong depth and competition for the six varsity lineup spots and six JV spots at each meet this season. Senior Blake Kanz and seventh-grader Boston Collins will also challenge the top returning players for lineup spots. The Panthers have their sights set on competing for a Big Nine Conference championship and making it to the final round of the section meet as a team. Coach Dahl said the Panthers are fortunate to work with PGA pro Jeff Gorman at Eastwood Golf Course, as well as Lydia Blauert and Watty Watson at Hadley Creek.

Coach says: “All the kids had smiles on their faces, even in the cold/wet conditions. I think it's going to be a very competitive group of young men, and we have the potential for our varsity and JV to look different, weekly. We have a lot of boys who show a love of the game, and who have put in some time over the summer/off-season honing their game. We look to be very deep for the first time in a long time. We have several guys that can score and jump into the Varsity positions. Since only 12 guys can play in each meet, getting all the deserving kids reps will be very competitive.”

ROSTER

Seniors — Zachary Blixt, Owen Merges, Joseph Nesler, Walter Oyen, Aidan Swee. Juniors — Shawn Erickson, TJ Gibson, Charles Graves, Samuel Hirsch, Blake Kanz, Kroix Klingfus, Edward Retzlaff, Grant Rosin, Jacob Shamblin. Sophomores — Bo Bondy, Maxwell Oftedahl, Mitchell Poncelet, Justin Sutton. Freshmen — Brekken DeWeese, Ryker Hansen, Simon Pierret, Ashton Schuder. Eighth-graders — Keegan Hunter, Brennan Weckwerth. Seventh-graders — Boston Collins, Carson Herr, Cashus Hetland, Samuel Trotter.

John Marshall's Graham Freed tees off on the fourth hole at Soldiers Memorial Field Golf Course during the Rochester All-City Boys Golf Meet Wednesday, May 12, 2021.

JOHN MARSHALL ROCKETS

Head coach: Dwight Miller

Top returners: Jr. Mason Decker, Jr. Cody Ahlstrom, Jr. Graham Freed, Fr. Brock Clarey, Fr. Ole Fevold.

Season outlook: The Rockets expect to have strong competition for varsity and junior varsity spots at each meet. In addition to the five returning players, coach Miller expects seniors Camdon Magle and Jacob Anes Dy Quianco, sophomores Damon Miller and Andrew Billadeau and freshman Drew Glandon to battle for lineup spots. Decker and Freed will serve as JM’s captains.

Coach says: “They are a good group that works hard in practice and never gives up out on the course. They will grind for every shot. … We hope to finish in the top half of the Big 9.”

ROSTER

Seniors — Camdon Magle, Jacob Anes Dy Quiangco. Juniors — Cody Ahlstrom, Dylan Greer, Graham Freed, Mason Decker. Sophomores — Trent Risser, Damon Miller, Tayten Hoelzle, Andrew Billadeau. Freshmen — Drew Glandon, Daniel Johnson, Ole Fevold, Peyton Eckhoff, Brock Clarey, Alex Beck, Adrian Thomas. Seventh-graders — Dylan Hughes, Jackson Daly.

Lourdes' Thomas Benner putts on the third hole at Soldiers Memorial Field Golf Course during the Rochester All-City Boys Golf Meet on Wednesday, May 12, 2021.

LOURDES EAGLES

Head coach: Jake Waldman

Top returners: Sr. Thomas Benner, Sr. Will Pederson, Jr. Alex Olson, Fr. Colton Rich.

Season outlook: Coach Waldman — who played at Hopkins High School and then competitive baseball at Concordia University in St. Paul — takes over for Jeff True, who stepped down as head coach after last season. The Eagles have a good blend of experienced players and young standouts with varsity experience. Benner and Pederson will serve as captains, and Olson and Rich are solidly in the varsity lineup. “They all have good course management skills and are long enough off the tee,” coach Waldman said of that veteran foursome.

Coach says: “The expectation for the season is that we constantly improve throughout the year both in our physical game and mental game. Not getting too far out ahead of ourselves and truly taking things one shot at a time. I'm very excited in my first year of coaching at Lourdes. I know the boys golf program has had some great teams in the past and I want to be part of the great teams in the future. Being welcomed into the Lourdes family has been amazing and I'm proud to be part of this community.”

VARSITY ROSTER

Seniors — Thomas Benner, Jack Black, Will Pederson. Juniors — John Fritzjunker, Alex Olson. Sophomores — Thomas Karau, Eric Nelson. Freshman — Colton Rich.

• • • • •

Mayo's Kole Forsthoffer tees off on the third hole at Soldiers Memorial Field Golf Course during the Rochester All-City Boys Golf Meet on Wednesday, May 12, 2021. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin file photo

MAYO SPARTANS

Head coach: Gunnar Olson

Top returners: Sr. Ethan Norman, Fr. Tim Sexton, So. Mikkel Norby, Sr. Kole Forsthoffer.

Season outlook: Norman returns as a team leader after qualifying for the Class AAA state meet last spring, after shooting 75-72—147 at The Jewel in Lake City, placing fifth in the Section 1AAA meet. Sexton and Norby also were among Mayo’s top four scorers when it won the All-City Invitational last spring. The Spartans expect to have strong competition within the team — they have 30 players on the roster — and they hope their depth can help them challenge for a Big Nine Conference title.

ROSTER

Seniors — Ethan Norman, Charlie Holtan, Kole Forsthoffer, Chandler Dennis. Juniors — Matthew Siems, Cohen Ruskell. Sophomores — William Smith, Quentin Sharp, Mikkel Norby, Gavin Nickelsen, Mikah Nelson, Dylan Maday, Nathaniel Jones, Braylon Gurtner, Owen Frick, Aiden Frick, Benjamin Condon. Freshmen — Isaac Ahn, Tim Sexton. Eighth-graders — Noah Midtovne, Aiden Theobald, Will Gyarmaty, Dawson Desjardins, Mason Ulland. Seventh-graders — Isaac Sellon, Patrick Roth, Sage Markham, Jackson Capossela, Bennett Hanson, Charlie Cookman.