Boys Hockey '22-'23: Mayo's Jacobson a battle-tested, team-first leader

Sam Jacobson had an eye-opening summer.

He attended tryout camps for the Anchorage (Alaska) Wolverines and Kenai River (Alaska) Brown Bears of the North American Hockey League, the second-highest level of junior hockey in the United States.

He also attended the Rochester Grizzlies main tryout camp.

And though the Rochester Mayo senior didn’t have one particular “welcome to junior hockey” moment, he left those camps with the understanding that junior hockey is a business and veteran players at those levels are willing to do what it takes to keep their roster spots.

“Those guys are always working hard,” Jacobson said. “It gets pretty chippy out there. Sometimes you’d come off the ice and your wrists are hurting because you’re getting slashed. … (The veteran players) don’t like you. Everyone’s battling for their spot.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Jacobson viewed his summer tryout-camp experience only as a positive. It’s given him a new respect for what it takes to play at that level and it has him more mentally and physically prepared for a new high school season — his final high school season.

Jacobson and the Spartans opened the 2022-23 season on Friday night at Minnetonka.

“They definitely helped me improve,” Jacobson said of the camps he attended. “Those are some big boys. They’ll put you in your place and you see you have some room to improve, some muscle to add.

“It’s really fun, though. They’re all intelligent guys when it comes to the game. There are a lot of fun aspects to it, but it’s also intimidating, just the pure size of the boys.”

Jacobson’s attention has fully shifted over the past two weeks back to the high school season, and his hope that he’ll help the Spartans make a deep playoff push to end his high school career. Jacobson led Mayo in scoring a year ago with 21 goals and 36 points, as it went 17-6-3 and advanced to the Section 1AA semifinals, where it lost to eventual section champion Lakeville South.

Whatever goals the Spartans have set for this season, Jacobson will be a big part of accomplishing.

“I think it’s really simple with Sammy,” Mayo head coach Matt Notermann said. “He just likes to play hockey. He likes to practice, he likes to be at the rink with his friends. He never says ‘me,’ it’s all about the team. That’s who he is.”

Notermann said Jacobson has an attitude — a constant smile or laugh — that is infectious. So is his playing style and his leadership. Jacobson averages more than a point per game for his high school career, with 27 career goals and 46 points.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We want to see him play with a little bit more of an edge to his game,” Notermann said. “He’s a strong kid. He’s sturdy. We want to get him to be a little more gritty. He’s averaged (more than a point per game) and we don’t want to undo any of that. I’m looking forward to seeing him shoot a whole bunch more pucks into the net.”

Jacobson expects to be back with linemates Mason Leimbek and Cohen Ruskell to open this season. That trio was put together midway through last season and they finished with a combined 45 goals and 89 points.

“Those guys are grinders,” Jacobson said of his linemates. “They’re willing to sacrifice their bodies for the team, which is awesome. We love to see taht.

“Whether it’s in the corner or wherever, they want to go get the puck. We’ve had chemistry since we played (together) in Bantams. We just know where each other are going to be.”

As for Jacobson’s role, Mayo’s coaches don’t want him to change a thing about his game. Keep putting the puck in the net when the opportunities arrive, and continue to be a good linemate and teammate.

“They just want us to give 100 percent,” Jacobson said of his coaches. “You’re not going to score in every game, so sometimes your job is setting up other players for goals, it’s not necessarily always being asked to do one thing. Just give it your all and do what you can as one person, and hopefully it’ll all come together and we can win some games.”