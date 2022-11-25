Boys hockey '22-'23: Southeastern Minnesota teams at a glance

ROCHESTER TEAMS

Century Panthers

Head coach: Josh Klingfus.

Assistants: Tom Musta, Adam Broich, Drew Fleming, Casey Gorman, Doug Zmolek.

Last season: 12-11-1 overall, 10-5-1 Big Nine Conference (third place)

Top returners: Sr. F TJ Gibson (18-13–31); Jr. F Aidan Emerich (8-17–25); Sr. Blake Kanz (6-18–24); Sr. F Jack Ottman (8-11–19); Sr. F Jonah Ottman (12-6–18).

Season opener: vs. Roseville, Saturday, 1 p.m. (Graham Arena)

Season outlook: The Panthers finished third in the Big Nine Conference last season and have seven of their top nine scorers back, including senior forward TJ Gibson. The third-year varsity regular led Century in goals (18) and points (31) last year for a second consecutive season. He’ll anchor the offensive attack again this year, along with classmates Blake Kanz and Jack Ottman, and junior Aidan Emerich. … Seniors Cole Rocholl and Carter Nelson will be the Panthers’ likely go-to goalies. Rocholl went 3-1-1 with a 2.00 goals-against average and a .917 save percentage last season. … The Panthers lose their top defenseman — and second-leading scorer from last season — Matt Haun. They’ll fill Haun’s role by committee, with seniors Jonah Ottman, Kroix Klingfus and Andrew Hedin, and junior Brody Josselyn returning. Sophomore Owyn Tomminello will be a nice addition to the defensive corps, too. “We’ll run with those five for a little while and see if some younger guys can jump up into the mix, too,” coach Josh Klingfus said.

Coach Josh Klingfus says: “We have 14 seniors back and we’ll get those guys mixed in with some of the younger players and … it’s good because they’ll push the younger players to get going right away. The kids who’ve been around three or four years, they know what to do and what we expect, so we don’t have to spend a lot of time explaining things. We don’t have to teach a lot. … We have some good creative forwards and we want to play with speed.”

ROSTER

Seniors — Jack Billings, Kael Cunningham, TJ Gibson, Andrew Hedin, Jacob Hoffman, Blake Kanz, Kroix Klingfus, Carter Nelson, Tristan Ohly, Jack Ottman, Jonah Ottman, Eddy Retzlaff, Cole Rocholl, Grant Rosin. Juniors — Bo Bondy, Jonathan Burmester, Christian Cleary, Aiden Emerich, Carter Gardner, Brody Josselyn, Cory Li, Tayten O’Reilly, Bennett Pronk, Ryan Schmeichel, Tyler Stark, Justin Sutton, Aden Wildfeuer. Sophomores — Joseph Corrigan, Brekken DeWeese, Austin Gibson, Cooper Hedin, Evan Herr, John Hoffman, Jack Huyber, Tracker Hyland, Wylie Jensen, Landon Kanz, Kyle Lappi, Aaron Mills, Connor Olson, Carter Spearman, Dylan Stehley, Owyn Tomminello.

Lourdes Eagles

Head coach: Jeff True.

Assistants: Todd VerNess, Jim Renn, Zach Bartosh.

Last season: 19-8-0 overall, reached Section 1A semifinals.

Top returners: Jr. G Xander Carter-Kleven (18-6-0, 1.91 GAA, .930 save pct., 7 shutouts); Jr. F Peyton Loeslie (15-21–36); Jr. F Aidan Ritter (15-5–20); So. F Colton Rich (2-13–15); So. F Jack Roe (5-9–14).

Season opener: at Albert Lea, Tuesday, 7:15 p.m.

Season outlook: The Eagles lost three of their top four scorers, and three of their top four defensemen, to graduation. Matthew Mahoney, Charlie Kielty and Jackson Heim accounted for 54 percent of Lourdes’ goals (60 of 111). But the Eagles have some experienced players who hope to step into those scoring roles. They’ll be led by a young but battle-tested top line that includes juniors Peyton Loeslie and Aidan Ritter, and sophomore Jack Roe. That trio accounted for 35 goals and 70 points last season. Sophomore Colton Rich, senior Brody Siem and junior Liam Barry will round out the team’s top six. Daniel Klingsporn, a solid two-way center, could push for top-six time, while Colin Quimby, Mike Heaser and Jack Broadbent will see plenty of ice.

On the defensive end, the Eagles will lean on junior goalie Xander Carter-Kleven to lead the way. Carter-Kleven, the team’s captain, enters his third season on the varsity after posting seven shutouts a year ago. “Once we gave him the ‘C’ this spring, he’s really stepped up in a leadership role,” coach Jeff True said. “He’s going to keep us competitive in every game and keep us in games, but I’ve really appreciated his ability to step up as a leader. We have a big junior class and he’s the voice for that class.”

Senior Brayden Swee is the top returning defenseman; he had 10 points last winter. Andrew Haworth, Joseph Jones and Finley Chase are veterans in the mix for ice time this season, and Lourdes has a trio of freshman up-and-comers: Vinny Harens, Sam Kleinschmidt and Owen Barclay.

Coach Jeff True said: “We’ll have to find ways to score and to bury pucks, and our top six forwards will be tasked with that. … We know from last year and the year before that, when you develop a positive culture, good things can happen and that’s what we’re starting to see.”

ROSTER

Seniors — D Brayden Swee, F Brody Siem, F Mike Heaser, D Joe Jones. Juniors — G Xander Carter-Kleven, F Nels Pierson, F Peyton Loeslie, D Andrew Haworth, F/D Jack Fitzgerald, F Aidan Ritter, F Colin Quimby, F Owen Bruning, D Finley Chase, F Eli Araoz, F Liam Barry. Sophomores — F Daniel Klingsporn, F Jack Roe, F Colton Rich, F Jack Broadbent. Freshmen — D Vinny Harens, D Jack Kleinschmidt, G Teddy Torborg, D Owen Barclay. Eighth-graders — F/D Gavin Burgess.

John Marshall Rockets

Head coach: Matt Erredge.

Assistants: Pete Moehnke, Brady Dahl, Charlie Paulson.

Last season: 8-17-0 overall, 5-10-0 Big Nine Conference (tie-8th place).

Top returners: Sr. F Mason Decker (24-13–37); Jr. D JT Veney (17-8–25); Sr. D/F Cody Ahlstrom (13-7–20); Sr. G Cody Vlasaty (7-12-0, 4.31 GAA, .879 save pct., 1 shutout).

Season opener: vs. La Crescent-Hokah, Saturday, 2 p.m. (Rec Center).

Season outlook: The Rockets have a good mix of talented and experienced players, as well as talented young players. They’ll be led by senior forward Mason Decker, junior defenseman JT Veney and senior Cody Ahlstrom, their top three scorers from last season. Decker tied Lourdes’ defenseman Charlie Kielty for the second-most goals in Rochester (24) last season. Sophomore forwards Brock Clarey and Ole Fevold are among JM’s newcomers to watch up front.

Veney, meanwhile, is a minutes-eater on the back end. The junior played — and turned some heads — in the Upper Midwest High School Elite League this fall, and has received interest from at least a half-dozen Division I programs. Ahlstrom was a 20-point scorer last season. Dylan Greer and Aiden Kang are other top returners on defense.

Senior goalie Cody Vlasaty improved significantly as his junior season progressed. He’ll be the Rockets’ for-certain No. 1 goalie to start the season.

“Cody will give us a great effort,” coach Matt Erredge said. “He’ll be our guy; he’s earned it. He wants to play at the next level, so he’s going to have to good. We’ll go as he goes, and vice versa.”

Coach Erredge says: “We think we can be more balanced (offensively) this year. Teams will be able to figure us out pretty quickly if we only have two guys who can score. Last year we got away with it a little bit, but we’ll have some new guys leading the charge. This year we’ll be deeper, have a few more guys who can score goals, and that will make us much harder to defend.”

ROSTER

Seniors — D/F Cody Ahlstrom, F Camden Williams, F Mason Decker, D Dylan Greer, F Michael Greiner, D Aiden Kang, F Adam Hegrenes, F Adam Mullenbach, G Cody Vlasaty. Juniors — D Jayden Veney, F Damon Miller, D/F Aaron Terpstra. Sophomores — F Brock Clarey, D Cameron Neurer, F Ole Fevold, F Peyton Eckhoff, D Daniel Johnson, D/F Adrian Thomas, G Thor Shelley. Freshmen — D Benjamin Stoltz.

Mayo Spartans

Head coach: Matt Notermann.

Assistants: Ron Moffit, Nate Markus, Justin Strunk.

Last season: 17-6-3 overall, 11-2-2 Big Nine Conference (runner-up).

Top returners: Sr. F Sam Jacobson (21-15–36); Sr. Cohen Ruskell (11-17–28); Sr. F Mason Leimbek (14-12–26); Sr. D Will Sexton (17-7–24); Sr. G Nick Weick (5-1-2, 1.42 GAA, .901 save pct., 2 shutouts); Sr. F Ryan Dripps (12-11–23).

Season opener: at Minnetonka, Friday, 5:30 p.m.

Season outlook: Hopes and expectations are high for the Spartans this winter, thanks in large part to a large senior class that includes at least nine players who have two years of varsity experience. That group is led by forward Sam Jacobson, Mayo’s top returning scorer. Classmate Will Sexton leads the defensive corps and fellow senior Nick Weick will step in as Mayo’s No. 1 goalie after the graduation of Tate Cothern, who now plays with the Rochester Grizzlies.

Weick was outstanding in his opportunities last season, though, going 5-1-2 in eight starts, with a 1.42 goals-against average. Cohen Ruskell, Mason Leimbek, Ryan Dripps, Jacob Brown, Matt Siems, Gavin Black and Ethan Dennis all recorded more than 15 points last season. Mayo opens with a difficult schedule, playing its first six games on the road, against Minnetonka, Chanhassen, Hastings, Winona, Hibbing/Chisholm and Proctor.

“It’s purposeful,” coach Matt Notermann said of the challenging start. “We’ll take them as they come, one game at a time and we’ll learn a lot from it.”

Coach Notermann says: “We have a great group that has embraced studying the game and seeing how the little details can help us make big gains, if we have guys jumping in and getting better at those details.”

ROSTER

Seniors — D Will Sexton, F Jacob Brown, F Ethan Dennis, D Gavin Black, F Ryan Dripps, F Sam Jacobson, F/D Payton Kor, F Mason Leimbek, F Matthew Siems, D Alec McBane, F Cohen Ruskell, G Nick Weick. Juniors — F Gavin Nickelsen, D Mikkel Norby, F Connor Dahl, G Mikah Nelson. Sophomores — D Thomas Verdick, F Rocco Corl, F Sonny On, D Maddox Christopherson.

AREA TEAMS

Austin Packers

Head coach: Troy Schaefer. Assistant: Tim Schaefer.

Last season: 1-21-0 overall, 0-17-0 Big Nine Conference.

Season outlook: The Packers will be tested right off the bat, with three of their first four games on the road. … They open at Section 1 rival La Crescent-Hokah on Tuesday, then host Windom on Dec. 1 before back-to-back trips to Mankato to face East (Dec. 8) and West (Dec. 13). … Austin is looking for some scoring punch after averaging slightly less than a goal per game.

Dodge County Wildcats

Head coaches: Andrew Wilcox, Bryce Wilcox. Assistant: Nick Davidson.

Last season: 16-11-0 overall.

Top returners: Jr. F Gryffon Funke (20-21–41); So. F Brett Ludvigsen (8-5–13).

Season outlook: A new era in Wildcats hockey begins as the Wilcox brothers, who are Rochester Century graduates, take over for Nick Worden as co-head coaches. Dodge County moves back into Class A this season, after playing in AA a year ago. The Wilcox brothers will have some talented players to guide, too, led by junior forward Gryffon Funke, who was the team’s leading scorer last season (20-21–41). While fellow skilled forward Cooper Jacobson has departed for the Sioux Falls Power 16U AAA program, sophomore Brett Ludvigsen will add his playmaking skills to the Wildcats’ top line.

La Crescent-Hokah Lancers

Head coach: Eriah Hayes. Assistants: Adam Kimball, Joseph Myhre.

Last season: 14-11-1 overall.

Top returners: Jr. F Wyatt Farrell (49-13—62), Jr. F Colton Holzer (16-21—37), Jr. G Collin Morken (8-11-1, 4.23, .885).

Season outlook: The Lancers are led by dynamic goal-scorer Wyatt Farrell, a junior whose 49 goals last season were second in the entire state to Mora/Milaca’s Parker Mitchell (55). In all, the Lancers welcome back five of their top seven scorers, though Farrell is the obvious go-to guy. He had 62 points as a sophomore, including 22 power-play points (16 goals) and four short-handed goals. Just a junior, he already has 91 career goals and 119 points. Colton Holzer (16-21–37), Cooper Carlson (6-13–19), Cody Hogan (10-7–17) and Ethan Myhre (6-9–15) are the Lancers other top returners. They also have both varsity goalies back, Collin Morken (8-11-1, 4.23 GAA, .885 save pct., 2 shutouts) and Logan Yehle (6-0-0, 4.36, .858).

Red Wing Wingers

Head coach: Tony Casci. Assistants: Bill Redman, Jack Strusz.

Last season: 11-16-0 overall, 6-9-0 Big Nine Conference.

Top returners: Sr. D Cam Schlichting (1-7—8).

Season outlook: The Wingers lost six of their top seven scorers, with senior defenseman Cam Schlichting the only player among that group who returns this winter. Five others graduated, and Robbie Tripp — who was Red Wing’s third-leading scorer last season as a sophomore (9-17—26) — has departed for the Des Moines Buccaneers 16U AAA program. The Wingers will also need to replace their standout goalie from a year ago, Dixon Ehlers, who graduated. Ellis Petersmeyer is the lone goalie listed on the team’s roster; the junior played just 8 minutes last season.

Winona Winhawks

Head coach: Martin Raymond (first season).

Last season: 10-16-1 overall, 5-11-0 Big Nine Conference.

Top returners: Jr. F Teis Larsen (20-28–48), So. F Aven Prodzinski (13-7–20),

Season outlook: Winona Senior High and Winona Cotter are back in a co-op after Cotter attempted to revive its own program a year ago. Head coach Martin Raymond has remained on as the Winhawks’ head coach, as Fran McDevitt stepped down last season after posting more than 500 career victories. The team’s top two scorers from a year ago will be relied upon again to lead the way: Junior Teis Larson (70 career points) and sophomore Aven Prodzinski (20 career goals).