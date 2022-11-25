Boys Hockey '22-'23: State's 2nd-leading scorer and a D-I prospect top players to watch list

Lourdes goalie Xander Carter-Kleven (1) stops a shot by La Crescent’s Cooper Hollon (18) during a boys hockey game at Graham Arena in Rochester on Jan. 31, 2022. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

Xander Carter-Kleven

Goalie, Lourdes

The junior was outstanding as a sophomore last season for the Eagles, going 18-6-0 with a 1.91 goals-against average, a .930 save percentage and 7 shutouts. He’ll be relied upon heavily this season, especially early, as the Eagles break in a mostly new and relatively young defensive corps.

John Marshall's Mason Decker (7) controls the puck during a boys hockey game against Highland Park Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at the Rochester Recreation Center. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Mason Decker

Forward, John Marshall

Now a senior, Decker made a massive jump last season, scoring a team-best 24 goals and leading the Rockets with 36 points, after recording two goals and six points as a sophomore in 2020-21. Decker also led JM with 10 power-play points last season.

Aiden Emerich

Forward, Century

Along with Blake Kanz, Emerich was one of Century’s best set-up men last season, finishing second on the team with 16 assists and third with 24 points. Emerich was also third on the team with six power-play points.

Wyatt Farrell

Forward, La Crescent-Hokah

Farrell has averaged more than 30 goals per season through his first three varsity seasons, which started when he scored 20 goals as an eighth-grader. He is coming off a sensational season in which he recorded 62 points and was second in the entire state, regardless of class, with 49 goals.

Dodge County's Gryffon Funke (13) skates with the puck during a Rochester Kiwanis Hockey Festival game against Century on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at Graham Arena in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Gryffon Funke

Forward, Dodge County

Funke led the Wildcats in goals (20), assists (21) and points (41), and tied for second on the team in game-winning goals (2). Funke is nearly a point-per-game player through his first two varsity seasons, with 50 points in 51 games.

TJ Gibson

Forward, Century

Now a senior, Gibson has compiled 32 goals and 50 points in 43 games over his first two years with the Panthers, leading the team in goals and points both seasons. Gibson was also second on the team last season in power-play goals (4) and points (8).

Sam Jacobson

Forward, Mayo

Jacobson led the Spartans in goals (21), points (36), short-handed goals (3) and power-play points (9), and was third on the team in assists (15). Equally important, the standout senior is an emotional leader for the Spartans.

Winona's Teis Larsen, right, attempts to keep the puck away from Lourdes' Charlie Kielty during a boys hockey game on Dec. 14, 2021 at Graham Arena. Post Bulletin file photo

Teis Larsen

Forward, Winona

One of the top scorers in the Big Nine Conference, Larsen was on the ice in nearly every situation for the Winhawks last season as a sophomore, when he scored 20 goals and had 48 points (including 12 special-teams points).

Mayo’s Mason Leimbek (20) controls the puck during a Section 1AA quarterfinal boys hockey game against Farmington on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at Graham Arena in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Mason Leimbek

Forward, Mayo

The senior is Mayo’s first-line center, and served as the team’s top two-way center last season. He was the team’s third-leading scorer a year ago with 13 goals and 25 points. Leimbek, a standout multi-sport athlete, will play college baseball at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.

Lourdes' Peyton Loeslie watches for a shot while being defended by Winona's Easton Kronebusch during a boys hockey game on Dec. 14, 2021, at Graham Arena. Post Bulletin file photo

Peyton Loeslie

Forward, Lourdes

The talented junior is the Eagles’ top returning scorer after putting up 15 goals and 36 points as a sophomore. Loeslie will be an anchor of Lourdes’ top line this season, a line that will be looked to to do a bulk of the team’s scoring.

Brett Ludvigsen

Forward, Dodge County

With the departure of a big senior class from last season, and the loss of forward Cooper Jacobson to AAA hockey, Ludvigsen is poised to step into a big role after scoring eight goals and totaling 13 points as a freshman last year as a freshman.

Lourdes' Aidan Ritter chases down a loose puck during a boys hockey game against Winona on Dec. 14, 2021, at Graham Arena. Post Bulletin file photo

Aidan Ritter

Forward, Lourdes

As a varsity rookie last season, Ritter tied linemate Peyton Loeslie as the team’s third-best goal-scorer, with 15. He had just one power-play goal last year, but Ritter will be a key player in all situations, including special teams, for the Eagles this winter.

Mayo’s Cohen Ruskell (27) and Gavin Black (10) react after Ruskell scored a goal during a Section 1AA quarterfinal boys hockey game against Farmington on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at Graham Arena in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Cohen Ruskell

Forward, Mayo

Now a senior, Ruskell was Mayo’s second-leading scorer a year ago with 28 points (11 goals and tied for a team-best 17 assists). Most notable about Ruskell’s 2021-22 season, though: A majority of his points came at five-on-five. All 17 of his assists, 24 of his 28 points and 9 of his 11 goals came at even strength.

Will Sexton

Defenseman, Mayo

The senior was the Spartans’ fourth-leading scorer last year and top defenseman scorer, with 7 goals and 24 points. He was also a key part of Mayo’s power play, with the second-most special teams points on the Spartans’ roster (5).

JT Veney

Defenseman, John Marshall

Veney has already had a handful of Division I scouts reach out. They love his size (6-foot-6, 195 pounds), his shot and his ability to skate so smoothly for a defenseman of his size. Just a junior, Veney played in the Upper Midwest High School Elite League this fall and more than held his own with some of the state’s best players. He had 16 goals (5 power-play goals) and 24 points last season.