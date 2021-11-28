Boys hockey: JM loses opener; Dodge County gets first win

Rochester John Marshall hung with Roseville for nearly half of their season opener on Saturday at the Rochester Recreation Center, but Roseville pulled away in the second and third periods for a 7-2 non-conference boys hockey victory.

Roseville led 2-1 after one period and 4-1 after two.

Mason Decker and Ryan Hus scored for the Rockets, while Cody Vlasaty made 35 saves.

JM (0-1-0 overall) hosts Two Rivers at 7:15 p.m. Thursday.

ROSEVILLE 7, JM 2

Roseville 2-2-3 — 7

John Marshall 1-0-1 — 2

Roseville: Leo Wachtler 1 assist; Jesse Gale 2 goals; Parker Pederson 1 goal; Isaac Schmidt 2 goals, 1 assist; Ian Macklem 2 goals, 2 assists. Goalie : Joey Heiple 19 saves (21 shots).

John Marshall: Mason Decker 1 goal; Ryan Hus 1 goal. Goalie : Cody Vlasaty 35 saves (42 shots).

Area Games

DODGE COUNTY 3, MINNEHAHA ACADEMY 1

(at Simley Invitational)

Dodge County 1-2-0 — 3

Minnehaha Acad. 1-0-0 — 1

Dodge County: Miles Smith 1 goal; Jake Isaak 1 assist; Gavin Giesler 1 goal; Carl Schutz 2 assists; Easton Hammill 1 goal. Goalie: Isaac Dale 12 saves (13 shots).

Minnehaha Academy: Ethan Eads 1 goal; Connor Mellesmoen 1 assist. Goalie : Owen Santiago 31 saves (34 shots).

FRIDAY

HOLY ANGELS 8, CENTURY 2

Century went toe to toe with Academy of Holy Angels for half of Friday’s boys hockey game at Graham Arena.

Then the Stars took control midway through the second period and didn’t let up until they had rallied past the Panthers for an 8-2 victory.

The score was tied 1-1 after one, and Matt Haun’s power-play goal made it 2-2, 7:30 into the second.

But the Stars’ Ricky Nelson scored his second of the game just 12 seconds later to give AHA the lead for good.

The Stars tacked on two more in the second and three in the third.

Branigan Stalder showed well for Century in his first varsity start, stopping 64 shots as the Panthers were outshot 72-23.

Century plays at Faribault at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.

AHA 8, CENTURY 2

AHA 1-4-3 — 8

Century 1-1-0 — 2

AHA: Henry Lechner 1 goal, 1 assist; Murray Stebbins 1 assist; George Daravingas 1 assist; Alex Lesnar 1 goal, 1 assist; Carter Hermanson 5 assists; Jacob Margarit 1 assist; Lucas Larson 2 goals, 2 assists; Ryan Welsch 1 goal, 3 assists; Ricky Nelson 3 goals, 1 assist. Goalie : Bryce Hess 21 saves (23 shots).

Century: Aiden Emerich 1 assist; Jonah Ottman 1 goal; Matt Haun 1 goal; Aidan Swee 1 assist; Eddy Retzlaff 1 assist. Goalie : Branigan Stalder 64 saves (72 shots).

Area Game

PARK-COTTAGE GROVE 7, DODGE COUNTY 3

Park-CG 2-2-3 — 7

Dodge Co. 2-0-1 — 3

Park-Cottage Grove: Wyatt Beaurline 1 goal; Samuel Janski 2 goals; Brady Strand 2 goals; Logan Lucas 1 goal; Tyler Schwartz 1 goal; Jackson Rudh 3 assists; Brenden Bloedel 1 assist; Michael Schult 1 assist. Goalie : Jonah Frost 23 saves (26 shots).