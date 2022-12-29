99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
|
Boys Hockey: Kiwanis Festival schedules, scores, standings

An updated schedule and division standings for the Kiwanis Festival boys hockey tournament.

Mayo vs. New Richmond Boys Hockey
Members of the VFW Post 1215 Color Guard present the colors for the National Anthem before a Kiwanis Hockey Festival boys hockey game between Mayo and New Richmond on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at Graham Arena in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
By Staff reports
December 28, 2022 10:29 PM
KIWANIS FESTIVAL

GOLD DIVISION

(At Graham Arena I)

Wednesday, Dec. 28

Mayo 6, New Richmond (Wis.) 2

East Ridge 5, John Marshall 1

Fargo (N.D.) South 6, Century 1

Thursday, Dec. 29

Century vs. East Ridge, 3 p.m.

Mayo vs. Fargo South, 5:30 p.m.

John Marshall vs. New Richmond, 7:45 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 30

Fargo South vs. John Marshall, 2 p.m.

New Richmond vs. Century, 4:15 p.m.

East Ridge vs. Mayo, 6:30 p.m.

GOLD DIVISION STANDINGS

(2 points for a win, 1 point for an OT/SO loss)

Mayo 2, East Ridge 2, Fargo South 2, New Richmond 0, John Marshall 0, Century 0.

BLUE DIVISION

(At Graham Arena IV)

Wednesday, Dec. 28

Dodge County 7, Windom 5

Albert Lea 5, Bloomington Kennedy 2

Luverne 6, Lourdes 1

Thursday, Dec. 29

Windom vs. Albert Lea, 2:45 p.m.

Luverne vs. Dodge County, 5:15 p.m.

Bloomington Kennedy vs. Lourdes, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 30

Lourdes vs. Windom, 1:15 p.m.

Albert Lea vs. Luverne, 3:30 p.m.

Dodge County vs. Bloomington Kennedy, 5:45 p.m.

BLUE DIVISION STANDINGS

(2 points for a win, 1 point for an OT/SO loss)

Dodge County 2, Albert Lea 2, Luverne 2, Bloomington Kennedy 0, Windom 0, Lourdes 0.

