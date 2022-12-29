Boys Hockey: Kiwanis Festival schedules, scores, standings
An updated schedule and division standings for the Kiwanis Festival boys hockey tournament.
KIWANIS FESTIVAL
GOLD DIVISION
(At Graham Arena I)
Wednesday, Dec. 28
Mayo 6, New Richmond (Wis.) 2
East Ridge 5, John Marshall 1
ADVERTISEMENT
Fargo (N.D.) South 6, Century 1
Thursday, Dec. 29
Century vs. East Ridge, 3 p.m.
Mayo vs. Fargo South, 5:30 p.m.
John Marshall vs. New Richmond, 7:45 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 30
Fargo South vs. John Marshall, 2 p.m.
New Richmond vs. Century, 4:15 p.m.
ADVERTISEMENT
East Ridge vs. Mayo, 6:30 p.m.
GOLD DIVISION STANDINGS
(2 points for a win, 1 point for an OT/SO loss)
Mayo 2, East Ridge 2, Fargo South 2, New Richmond 0, John Marshall 0, Century 0.
BLUE DIVISION
(At Graham Arena IV)
Wednesday, Dec. 28
ADVERTISEMENT
Dodge County 7, Windom 5
Albert Lea 5, Bloomington Kennedy 2
Luverne 6, Lourdes 1
Thursday, Dec. 29
Windom vs. Albert Lea, 2:45 p.m.
Luverne vs. Dodge County, 5:15 p.m.
Bloomington Kennedy vs. Lourdes, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 30
Lourdes vs. Windom, 1:15 p.m.
Albert Lea vs. Luverne, 3:30 p.m.
Dodge County vs. Bloomington Kennedy, 5:45 p.m.
BLUE DIVISION STANDINGS
(2 points for a win, 1 point for an OT/SO loss)
Dodge County 2, Albert Lea 2, Luverne 2, Bloomington Kennedy 0, Windom 0, Lourdes 0.