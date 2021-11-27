Boys hockey preview: PB's Class A statewide Power Rankings

1. Hermantown Hawks

Why they’re No. 1: Why not? We saw the heart and grit that players in this program are made of last spring. All but three varsity players were ruled ineligible to play in the Class A state quarterfinals against Dodge County, yet a team made up of mostly JV players -- and a 40-plus minute effort from star forward Zam Plante -- kept the Hawks in the game until late in the third period. Plante, a Minnesota Duluth commit, had 7 points in 17 games with the USHL’s Chicago Steel this fall. He has rejoined the Hawks for this season and he’ll be one of the top players in the state this winter. Fellow UMD recruit Ty Hanson will help anchor a strong blue line for the Hawks, who have a lights-out goalie returning, junior Garron Opsahl (16-1-0, 1.34 GAA, .907 save pct.).

2. Warroad Warriors

Why they’re No. 2: This was a tossup between the Warriors and their Section 8A rival East Grand Forks. Warroad gets the nod due to its strong blue line and because it has dynamic forward Jayson Shaugabay (a UMD commit) leading the charge. Shaugabay had 54 points in just 20 games last season, including 10 power-play goals, the second-most in the state. Senior Carson Reed (6-1, 185) and junior Eric Comstock anchor the blue line, having combined for 41 points last season. Warroad must replace stellar starter Jack Orchard in goal, but last year’s No. 2, 6-foot junior Hampton Slukynsky, appeared more than ready for varsity play. In limited opportunities, Slukynsky was 3-1-1 with a 0.84 goals-against average and a .964 save percentage.

MORE 2021-22 BOYS HOCKEY PREVIEW STORIES:

• Boys hockey preview: PB's Class AA statewide Power Rankings A glance at the top 10 boys hockey teams in the state and 10 more that are challenging for those top spots.

• Boys hockey: 13 Players to Watch in southeastern Minnesota in '21-'22 A look at a bakers' dozen players to keep an eye on in the area in the 2021-22 boys hockey season.

• A new era at Cotter: Ramblers dive head-first into varsity hockey They have just 13 players on the roster, but the Winona Cotter Ramblers boys hockey team is anxious to test itself at the varsity level. That test begins today, with the program's first-ever varsity game.



• Team by team outlook for southeastern Minnesota boys hockey, including Section 1A, 1AA and Big 9 Conference A team by team look at all 22 teams in southeastern Minnesota boys high school hockey



ADVERTISEMENT

• Mayo's Norman ready to make life tough on opposing players Ethan Norman is in his fourth season as a varsity hockey player at Rochester Mayo. The big, physical defenseman is a captain and a key cog on a Spartans team that has big expectations of itself this season.



3. East Grand Forks Green Wave

Why they’re No. 3: The Green Wave return a strong group of forwards, led by North Dakota commit Jacksen Panzer (14-22--36). Junior Chase Mero is the only goalie, though, with varsity experience. He went 3-1-0, with a 3.15 GAA and a subpar .803 save percentage.

4. Mahtomedi Zephyrs

Why they’re No. 4: Last year’s state champion, Gentry Academy, has departed Section 4A for Class AA, leaving Mahtomedi as the clear favorite to get to the state tournament this season. Senior Ben Dardis is a fourth-year starter in goal and he opened his final season Friday night by shutting out Monticello.

5. Duluth Denfeld Hunters

Why they’re No. 5: The Hunters have five of their top seven scorers back, including leading scorer Simon Davidson (14-18--32 in 16 games). Denfeld will be one of the state’s best teams, but it will have to deal with Hermantown at some point in the Section 7A playoffs.

6. Fergus Falls Otters

Why they’re No. 6: The Otters’ top three scorers are back, and they’re a potent combination. Isaac Johnson, Michael DeBrito and Cole Zierden combined for 104 points last season in 19 games.

7. Delano Tigers

Why they’re No. 7: Delano opened its season Friday with a solid 4-1 win against another top-20 team, Thief River Falls. The Tigers have a decent amount of scoring back, led by senior Jesse Peterson (12-16--28) and they’ll be strong in net, with senior Thomas Huotar returning (13-7-1, 1.71 GAA, .902 save pct. last season).

8. Alexandria Cardinals

Why they’re No. 8: The Cardinals were a sub-.500 team last season, but not by much, going 9-10-1. Yet they return their top four scorers, who combined for 39 goals and 80 total points last season.

9. Northern Lakes Lightning

Why they’re No. 9: The Lightning are No. 10 in the Associated Press preseason poll, and No. 9 in our rankings because they were outstanding a year ago, going 18-4-0. They lost four of their top seven scorers and their No. 1 goalie to graduation, but if they can find the heir apparent to Adler Hoagland in goal, they’ll be a top 10 team again.

ADVERTISEMENT

10. Southwest Christian/Richfield

Why it’s No. 10: The Stars are loaded with experienced players, including three of their top four scorers returning. They used three goalies last season, two of whom are back. If one of them can take the reins, or they can settle into a consistent rotation, the Stars will again be a force to be reckoned with.

The Next 10

11. Rock Ridge, 12. Breck, 13. Thief River Falls, 14. Monticello, 15. Little Falls, 16. Minneapolis, 17. Northfield, 18. Orono, 19. Providence Academy, 20. Mound Westonka.