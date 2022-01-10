SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sports | Prep

Boys hockey rankings: Andover, Hermantown are No. 1

No southeastern Minnesota boys hockey teams have cracked the state rankings.

Hockey graphic
January 10, 2022 10:18 AM
BOYS HOCKEY

Class AA

1. Andover

2. Edina

3. Lakeville South

5. Hill-Murray

5. Cretin-Durham Hall

6. Roseau

7. Maple Grove

8. Benilde-St. Margaret’s

9. St. Thomas Academy

10. Grand Rapids

Class A

1. Hermantown

2. Warroad

3. Little Falls

4. Delano

5. Mahtomedi

6. Duluth Denfeld

7. Minneapolis

8. St. Cloud Cathedral

9. Providence Academy

10. Detroit Lakes

Dodge County Wildcats boys hockey
Prep
High School Hockey Today: Dodge County looks to "Stick It To Cancer" tonight
The Dodge County boys hockey team not only plays a challenging opponent -- Mankato East -- but their will be a fundraiser for cancer research at tonight's game.
January 11, 2022 01:39 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
020521.S.RPB.MAYO.JM.GBASKETS.389.jpg
Prep
High School Girls Basketball Focus: Just one unbeaten left, Hayfield
Hayfield is now the only southeastern Minnesota girls basketball team still unbeaten. Austin finally lost.
January 11, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Lourdes Eagles logo.jpg
Prep
Monday’s Boys Hockey: Loeslie leads Lourdes past Cotter
A scoreboard of Monday’s boys hockey games.
January 11, 2022 12:01 AM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Dover-Eyota, Pine Island girls basketball
Prep
Area girls basketball results for Monday, Jan. 10, 2022
A scoreboard of area girls basketball games.
January 10, 2022 09:32 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports