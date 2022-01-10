Boys hockey rankings: Andover, Hermantown are No. 1
No southeastern Minnesota boys hockey teams have cracked the state rankings.
BOYS HOCKEY
Class AA
1. Andover
2. Edina
3. Lakeville South
5. Hill-Murray
5. Cretin-Durham Hall
6. Roseau
7. Maple Grove
8. Benilde-St. Margaret’s
9. St. Thomas Academy
10. Grand Rapids
Class A
1. Hermantown
2. Warroad
3. Little Falls
4. Delano
5. Mahtomedi
6. Duluth Denfeld
7. Minneapolis
8. St. Cloud Cathedral
9. Providence Academy
10. Detroit Lakes
