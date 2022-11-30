Boys hockey results for Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022
A scoreboard of Tuesday's southeastern Minnesota boys hockey games.
Albert Lea 1, Lourdes 0
ALBERT LEA — Spencer VanBeek scored 10 minutes into a season-opening boys hockey game between Rochester Lourdes and Albert Lea.
The rest of the night belonged to the goaltenders.
VanBeek’s goal 10:02 into the non-conference game at Albert Lea City Arena was the only shot to get past Lourdes’ standout junior goalie Xander Carter-Kleven. On the other end of the ice, Albert Lea’s talented senior Dakota Jahnke was perfect.
Carter-Kleven made 33 saves, while Jahnke made 20 in a battle of two teams that met in the Section 1A semifinals last season.
Carter-Kleven was excellent, holding Lourdes in the game by making 26 of his 33 saves over the final two periods.
Lourdes (0-1-0) is back in action Friday against another top Section 1A team, Northfield, at 7 p.m. at Graham Arena.
ALBERT LEA 1, LOURDES 0
Lourdes 0-0-0 — 0
Albert Lea 1-0-0 — 1
Lourdes: Goalie: Xander Carter-Kleven 33 saves (34 shots).
Albert Lea: Spencer VanBeek 1 goal; Max Edwin 1 assist. Goalie: Dakota Jahnke 20 saves (20 shots).
AREA GAME
La CRESCENT-HOKAH 5, AUSTIN 2
Austin 0-0-2 — 2
La Crescent 3-1-1 — 5
Austin: Gahvin Schaefer 1 goal; Grady Carney 1 assist; Wyatt Hamlin 1 goal. Goalie: Ethan Knox 42 saves (47 shots).
La Crescent-Hokah: Wyatt Farrell 2 goals, 1 assist; Alex Von Arx 2 goals; Cooper Carlson 2 assists; Cooper Hill 1 goal. Goalie: Logan Yehle 14 saves (16 shots).