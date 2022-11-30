Boys hockey results for Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022

Albert Lea 1, Lourdes 0

ALBERT LEA — Spencer VanBeek scored 10 minutes into a season-opening boys hockey game between Rochester Lourdes and Albert Lea.

The rest of the night belonged to the goaltenders.

VanBeek’s goal 10:02 into the non-conference game at Albert Lea City Arena was the only shot to get past Lourdes’ standout junior goalie Xander Carter-Kleven. On the other end of the ice, Albert Lea’s talented senior Dakota Jahnke was perfect.

Carter-Kleven made 33 saves, while Jahnke made 20 in a battle of two teams that met in the Section 1A semifinals last season.

Carter-Kleven was excellent, holding Lourdes in the game by making 26 of his 33 saves over the final two periods.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lourdes (0-1-0) is back in action Friday against another top Section 1A team, Northfield, at 7 p.m. at Graham Arena.

ALBERT LEA 1, LOURDES 0

Lourdes 0-0-0 — 0

Albert Lea 1-0-0 — 1

Lourdes: Goalie : Xander Carter-Kleven 33 saves (34 shots).

Albert Lea: Spencer VanBeek 1 goal; Max Edwin 1 assist. Goalie : Dakota Jahnke 20 saves (20 shots).

AREA GAME

La CRESCENT-HOKAH 5, AUSTIN 2

Austin 0-0-2 — 2

ADVERTISEMENT

La Crescent 3-1-1 — 5

Austin: Gahvin Schaefer 1 goal; Grady Carney 1 assist; Wyatt Hamlin 1 goal. Goalie : Ethan Knox 42 saves (47 shots).