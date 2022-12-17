Boys hockey results for Friday, Dec. 16, 2022

Century 6, West 0

ROCHESTER — Seven players recorded a point, Cole Rocholl earned his first shutout of the 2022-23 season in his first start of the season and Rochester Century won its fourth consecutive boys hockey game, rolliing past Big Nine Conference rival Mankato West 6-0 on Friday at Graham Arena IV.

The Panthers are now 4-2-0 overall and 3-0-0 in the Big Nine. Their two losses, in their first two games of the season, came by one goal each, against Roseville and Holy Angels.

Since then, the Panthers have outscored their four opponents 23-4.

Their strong special teams play continued Friday, as they scored four special-teams goals. They took advantage of an early power play, and Jack Ottman set up Brody Josselyn for the game’s first goal. Late in the first period, Century’s leading scorer T.J. Gibson scored a short-handed goal to put his team up 2-0 after one.

Gibson notched his seventh goal of the season in the second period, a goal that was sandwiched between a pair of Jack Ottman goals. Ottman scored his first 7:28 into the second, making it a 3-0 game, then Gibson scored just 28 seconds later. Ottman struck again at the 15:33 mark, also on a power play.

ADVERTISEMENT

Senior defenseman Kroix Klingfus added a fourth special teams goal in the third period, when he scored on a power play, with assists from Blake Kanz and Jack Billings.

Rocholl made 17 saves to earn the win.

Century is back in action Tuesday when it meets intra-city rival John Marshall at 7 p.m. at the Rochester Recreation Center.

CENTURY 6, WEST 0

West 0-0-0 — 0

Century 2-3-1 — 6

Mankato West: Goalie : Mason Schreiber 28 saves (34 shots).