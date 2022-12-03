SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Boys hockey results for Friday, Dec. 2, 2022

A scoreboard of Friday's southeastern Minnesota boys hockey games.

Hockey graphic
By Staff reports
December 02, 2022 11:06 PM
Century 5, Mankato East 2

MANKATO — Carter Nelson made 18 saves to earn his first varsity victory in goal and five players scored once each for Rochester Century, as it picked up its first win of the season Friday night, winning at Mankato East.

After opening the season with a pair of tight one-goal losses, Century (1-0-0 Big Nine Conference, 1-2-0 overall) scored the first five goals of the game and was never threatened. Jonathan Burmester, T.J. Gibson, Aiden Emerich, Blake Kanz and Owyn Tomminello scored for Century, which led 3-0 after two periods. The game was scoreless after one.

Nelson took care of the rest, making 14 of his 18 saves over the final two periods to preserve the Panthers’ lead.

In all, nine Century players recorded at least one point. Brody Josselyn (two assists), Gibson (one goal, one assist) and Kanz (one goal, one assist) had two-point games.

Zachary Lebens and Andrew Bastian scored for East (0-1-0, 0-3-0), while Brody Kunst made 25 saves in defeat.

Century is back in action at 7:15 p.m. Thursday at Albert Lea.

CENTURY 5, MANKATO EAST 2

Century 0-3-2 — 5

East 0-0-2 — 2

Century: Brody Josselyn 2 assists; Jonathan Burmester 1 goal; Jack Billings 1 assist; Aiden Emerich 1 goal; T.J. Gibson 1 goal, 1 assist; Owyn Tomminello 1 goal; Jack Ottman 1 assist; Andrew Hedin 1 assist; Blake Kanz 1 goal, 1 assist. Goalie: Carter Nelson 18 saves (20 shots).

Mankato East: Zachary Lebens 1 goal, 1 assist; Aaron Kamm 1 assist; Andrew Bastian 1 goal. Goalie: Brody Kunst 25 saves (30 shots).

AREA GAME

NEW PRAGUE 7, DODGE COUNTY 4

Dodge County 1-2-1 — 4

New Prague 1-4-2 — 7

Dodge County: Jeremiah Peterson-Gordon 1 assist; Dylan Klomps 1 goal; Gryffon Funke 1 goal, 1 assist; Brett Ludvigsen 1 goal, 2 assists; Gideon Ellinghysen 1 goal. Goalie: Jackson Roethler 41 saves (48 shots).

New Prague: Max Hanzel 2 goals, 1 assist; Tyler Giesen 1 assist; Will Seymour 1 assist; Michael Beckius 1 goal, 1 assist; Connor Williams 1 goal, 1 assist; Hugh Goggins 1 goal, 1 assist; John Schmidt 1 goal, 1 assist; Eric Berg 1 goal, 1 assist; Owen Wilkins 1 assist. Goalie: Oskar Pomerenke 15 saves (19 shots).

Note: Dodge County (1-2-0) hosts La Crescent-Hokah at 1 p.m. Saturday.

