Boys hockey results for Friday, Dec. 9, 2022
A scoreboard of Friday's southeastern Minnesota boys hockey games.
Century 3, Farmington 0
FARMINGTON — Carter Nelson recorded his first shutout of the season and Bennett Pronk scored twice as Century earned a good road victory against Section 1AA rival Farmington, 3-0, at Farmington on Friday night.
The game was scoreless after one period, but Century took control for good in the second.
Blake Kanz notched the game-winning goal midway through the period, then Pronk scored the first of his two goals with 2:32 to play in the period for a 2-0 Panthers lead after two.
Pronk scored again, 6:17 into the third, to cap the scoring. Justin Sutton (two assists) and Eddy Retzlaff (two assists) also had multi-point games. Owyn Tomminello and Jack Ottman had one assist each.
Nelson did the rest, stopping 22 shots to improve to 3-2-0 this season. The Panthers also improved to 3-2-0 overall ahead of another big matchup against a section rival, Hastings, on Thursday night at Graham Arena IV.
Opening faceoff is set for 7:15 p.m.
CENTURY 3, FARMINGTON 0
Century 0-2-1 — 3
Farmington 0-0-0 — 0
Century: Justin Sutton 2 assists; Bennett Pronk 2 goals; Owyn Tomminello 1 assist; Jack Ottman 1 assist; Eddy Retzlaff 2 assists; Blake Kanz 1 goal. Goalie: Carter Nelson 22 saves (22 shots).
Farmington: Goalie: Mitch Getting 18 saves (21 shots).
AREA GAMES
PROCTOR 10, RED WING 0
Red Wing 0-0-0 — 0
Proctor 6-4-0 — 10
Red Wing: Goalie: Ellis Petersmeyer 45 saves (55 shots).
Proctor: Tanner Ross 1 goal, 4 assists; Nolan Okstad 1 assist; Austin Bryant 2 goals, 1 assist; Dylan Davidson 1 goal; Brett Bartlam 2 goals, 2 assists; Ethan Carter 2 goals, 1 assis; Anthony Launderville 2 goals, 1 assist; Carson Pavlowich 2 assists. Goalie: Blake Imhoff 14 saves (14 shots).