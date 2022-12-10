Boys hockey results for Friday, Dec. 9, 2022

Century 3, Farmington 0

FARMINGTON — Carter Nelson recorded his first shutout of the season and Bennett Pronk scored twice as Century earned a good road victory against Section 1AA rival Farmington, 3-0, at Farmington on Friday night.

The game was scoreless after one period, but Century took control for good in the second.

Blake Kanz notched the game-winning goal midway through the period, then Pronk scored the first of his two goals with 2:32 to play in the period for a 2-0 Panthers lead after two.

Pronk scored again, 6:17 into the third, to cap the scoring. Justin Sutton (two assists) and Eddy Retzlaff (two assists) also had multi-point games. Owyn Tomminello and Jack Ottman had one assist each.

Nelson did the rest, stopping 22 shots to improve to 3-2-0 this season. The Panthers also improved to 3-2-0 overall ahead of another big matchup against a section rival, Hastings, on Thursday night at Graham Arena IV.

Opening faceoff is set for 7:15 p.m.

Century 0-2-1 — 3

Farmington 0-0-0 — 0

Century: Justin Sutton 2 assists; Bennett Pronk 2 goals; Owyn Tomminello 1 assist; Jack Ottman 1 assist; Eddy Retzlaff 2 assists; Blake Kanz 1 goal. Goalie : Carter Nelson 22 saves (22 shots).

Farmington: Goalie : Mitch Getting 18 saves (21 shots).

AREA GAMES

PROCTOR 10, RED WING 0

Red Wing 0-0-0 — 0

Proctor 6-4-0 — 10

Red Wing: Goalie : Ellis Petersmeyer 45 saves (55 shots).