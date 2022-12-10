SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 9

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Boys hockey results for Friday, Dec. 9, 2022

A scoreboard of Friday's southeastern Minnesota boys hockey games.

Hockey graphic
By Staff reports
December 09, 2022 10:01 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Century 3, Farmington 0

FARMINGTON — Carter Nelson recorded his first shutout of the season and Bennett Pronk scored twice as Century earned a good road victory against Section 1AA rival Farmington, 3-0, at Farmington on Friday night.

The game was scoreless after one period, but Century took control for good in the second.

Blake Kanz notched the game-winning goal midway through the period, then Pronk scored the first of his two goals with 2:32 to play in the period for a 2-0 Panthers lead after two.

Pronk scored again, 6:17 into the third, to cap the scoring. Justin Sutton (two assists) and Eddy Retzlaff (two assists) also had multi-point games. Owyn Tomminello and Jack Ottman had one assist each.

Nelson did the rest, stopping 22 shots to improve to 3-2-0 this season. The Panthers also improved to 3-2-0 overall ahead of another big matchup against a section rival, Hastings, on Thursday night at Graham Arena IV.

ADVERTISEMENT

Opening faceoff is set for 7:15 p.m.

CENTURY 3, FARMINGTON 0

Century 0-2-1 — 3

Farmington 0-0-0 — 0

Century: Justin Sutton 2 assists; Bennett Pronk 2 goals; Owyn Tomminello 1 assist; Jack Ottman 1 assist; Eddy Retzlaff 2 assists; Blake Kanz 1 goal. Goalie: Carter Nelson 22 saves (22 shots).

Farmington: Goalie: Mitch Getting 18 saves (21 shots).

AREA GAMES

PROCTOR 10, RED WING 0

Red Wing 0-0-0 — 0

ADVERTISEMENT

Proctor 6-4-0 — 10

Red Wing: Goalie: Ellis Petersmeyer 45 saves (55 shots).

Proctor: Tanner Ross 1 goal, 4 assists; Nolan Okstad 1 assist; Austin Bryant 2 goals, 1 assist; Dylan Davidson 1 goal; Brett Bartlam 2 goals, 2 assists; Ethan Carter 2 goals, 1 assis; Anthony Launderville 2 goals, 1 assist; Carson Pavlowich 2 assists. Goalie: Blake Imhoff 14 saves (14 shots).

Related Topics: BOYS HOCKEYPB PREP SCORES
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Basketball results graphic
Prep
Boys basketball results for Friday, Dec. 9, 2022
A scoreboard of boys basketball games.
December 09, 2022 09:22 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school highlights for Friday, Dec. 9, 2022
Top performances for area high school players.
December 09, 2022 09:05 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Wrestling results graphic
Prep
Wrestling results for Friday, Dec. 9, 2022
A scoreboard of wrestling results.
December 09, 2022 09:04 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school scores for Friday, Dec. 9, 2022
Scores of area high school games.
December 09, 2022 09:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports