Sports | Prep
Boys hockey results for Friday, Feb. 11, 2023

A scoreboard of Friday's southeastern Minnesota boys hockey games.

By Staff reports
February 11, 2023 12:10 AM
Winona 8, Worthington 0

WINONA — The Winona boys hockey team scored four second-period goals to break open a tight game and win for the fourth time in six games, 8-0 against visting Worthington at Bud King Ice Arena on Friday.

Winona (7-11-2) outshot Worthington 55-19 and built leads of 1-0 after period and 5-0 after two. Michael Dubek stopped all 19 shots he faced to earn the shutout victory.

Teis Larsen had another big game for the Winhawks. He scored a power-play goal in the second period, then assisted on Winona's final five goals of the game.

The Winhawks host Faribault at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

WINONA 8, WORTHINGTON 0

Worthington 0-0-0 — 0

Winona 1-4-3 — 8

Worthington: Goalie: Collin Ahlers 47 saves (55 shots).

Winona: Roman Kauphusman 1 goal; Boden Larsen 1 assist; Aven Prodzinski 1 goal, 2 assists; Elliot Bennick 1 assist; Aiden Kronebusch 1 goal, 1 assist; Wesylee Kohner 2 goals; Teis Larsen 1 goal, 5 assists; Myron St. George 1 goal; Patrick Curtin 1 assist; Chase Rumpca 1 goal. Goalie: Michael Dubek 19 saves (19 shots).

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
