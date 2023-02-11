Boys hockey results for Friday, Feb. 11, 2023
A scoreboard of Friday's southeastern Minnesota boys hockey games.
Winona 8, Worthington 0
WINONA — The Winona boys hockey team scored four second-period goals to break open a tight game and win for the fourth time in six games, 8-0 against visting Worthington at Bud King Ice Arena on Friday.
Winona (7-11-2) outshot Worthington 55-19 and built leads of 1-0 after period and 5-0 after two. Michael Dubek stopped all 19 shots he faced to earn the shutout victory.
Teis Larsen had another big game for the Winhawks. He scored a power-play goal in the second period, then assisted on Winona's final five goals of the game.
The Winhawks host Faribault at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
WINONA 8, WORTHINGTON 0
Worthington 0-0-0 — 0
Winona 1-4-3 — 8
Worthington: Goalie: Collin Ahlers 47 saves (55 shots).
Winona: Roman Kauphusman 1 goal; Boden Larsen 1 assist; Aven Prodzinski 1 goal, 2 assists; Elliot Bennick 1 assist; Aiden Kronebusch 1 goal, 1 assist; Wesylee Kohner 2 goals; Teis Larsen 1 goal, 5 assists; Myron St. George 1 goal; Patrick Curtin 1 assist; Chase Rumpca 1 goal. Goalie: Michael Dubek 19 saves (19 shots).