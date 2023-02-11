Boys hockey results for Friday, Feb. 11, 2023

Winona 8, Worthington 0

WINONA — The Winona boys hockey team scored four second-period goals to break open a tight game and win for the fourth time in six games, 8-0 against visting Worthington at Bud King Ice Arena on Friday.

Winona (7-11-2) outshot Worthington 55-19 and built leads of 1-0 after period and 5-0 after two. Michael Dubek stopped all 19 shots he faced to earn the shutout victory.

Teis Larsen had another big game for the Winhawks. He scored a power-play goal in the second period, then assisted on Winona's final five goals of the game.

The Winhawks host Faribault at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

WINONA 8, WORTHINGTON 0

Worthington 0-0-0 — 0

Winona 1-4-3 — 8

Worthington: Goalie : Collin Ahlers 47 saves (55 shots).