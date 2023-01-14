Boys hockey results for Friday, Jan. 13, 2023: Century earns big conference victory

Century 3, Northfield 2, OT

NORTHFIELD — Nothing was settled between Century and Northfield for 51 minutes.

But the Panthers didn’t need much more time to settle things.

Aiden Emerich scored his second goal of the game just 12 seconds into overtime to give Century a dramatic — and confidence-boosting — 3-2 win against fellow Big Nine Conference title contender Northfield.

The Panthers remain unbeaten in conference play at 6-0-0 (7-6-0 overall), while Northfield drops to 4-1-0, 10-3-0.

Century received another big performance from sophomore goalie Kyle Lappi, who made 36 saves to earn his second victory of the season.

After a scoreless first period, the teams traded goals in the second and third.

Brody Josselyn opened the scoring for Century at 11:57 of the second, but Northfield answered just 2:28 later with an Andrew Winter goal.

The Raiders took their only lead of the game 29 seconds into the third, on a Jake Geiger goal, but Emerich tied things just more than six minutes later, to force OT.

Century and Mayo (4-0-0, 9-2-1) are the lone teams remaining with unbeaten records in the Big Nine.

Century plays at Tartan at 3 p.m. Saturday.

CENTURY 3, NORTHFIELD 2, OT

Century 0-1-1-1 — 3

Northfield 0-1-1-0 — 2

Century: Brody Josselyn 1 goal; Aiden Emerich 2 goals; TJ Gibson 1 assist; Jack Ottman 1 assist; Kroix Klingfus 1 assist; Blake Kanz 1 assist. Goalie : Kyle Lappi 36 saves (38 shots).