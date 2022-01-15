Boys hockey results for Friday, Jan. 14, 2022
A scoreboard of boys hockey games.
Area Games
DULUTH DENFELD 7, DODGE COUNTY 0
DULUTH — Cooper McClure scored four goals and Austin Wick notched 20 saves for the shutout as Duluth Denfeld defeated Dodge County 7-0 in non-conference play on Friday.
Kaden Postal scored two goals for Denfeld while Andy Larson collected a goal and four assists.
Jackson Roethler made 44 saves in goal for Dodge County. Denfeld held a 51-20 shot advantage.
Dodge County 0-0-0 — 0
Duluth Denfeld 1-5-1 — 7
Dodge County: Goalie: Jackson Roethler 44 saves (51 shots).
Duluth Denfeld: Cooper McClure 4 goals; Andy Larson 1 goal, 4 assists; Brady McGinn 2 assists; Kaden Postal 2 goals; Nate Larson 1 assist; Whittaker Heart 1 assist; Dominic Brennan 1 assist; John Bloomquist 1 assist. Goalie: Austin Wick 20 saves (20 shots).