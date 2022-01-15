SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sports | Prep

Boys hockey results for Friday, Jan. 14, 2022

A scoreboard of boys hockey games.

Hockey graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
January 14, 2022 09:32 PM
Area Games

DULUTH DENFELD 7, DODGE COUNTY 0

DULUTH — Cooper McClure scored four goals and Austin Wick notched 20 saves for the shutout as Duluth Denfeld defeated Dodge County 7-0 in non-conference play on Friday.

Kaden Postal scored two goals for Denfeld while Andy Larson collected a goal and four assists.

Jackson Roethler made 44 saves in goal for Dodge County. Denfeld held a 51-20 shot advantage.

Dodge County 0-0-0 — 0

Duluth Denfeld 1-5-1 — 7

Dodge County: Goalie: Jackson Roethler 44 saves (51 shots).

Duluth Denfeld: Cooper McClure 4 goals; Andy Larson 1 goal, 4 assists; Brady McGinn 2 assists; Kaden Postal 2 goals; Nate Larson 1 assist; Whittaker Heart 1 assist; Dominic Brennan 1 assist; John Bloomquist 1 assist. Goalie: Austin Wick 20 saves (20 shots).

Related Topics: BOYS HOCKEYLIVE
