Boys hockey results for Friday, Jan. 14, 2022

Area Games

DULUTH DENFELD 7, DODGE COUNTY 0

DULUTH — Cooper McClure scored four goals and Austin Wick notched 20 saves for the shutout as Duluth Denfeld defeated Dodge County 7-0 in non-conference play on Friday.

Kaden Postal scored two goals for Denfeld while Andy Larson collected a goal and four assists.

Jackson Roethler made 44 saves in goal for Dodge County. Denfeld held a 51-20 shot advantage.

Dodge County 0-0-0 — 0

Duluth Denfeld 1-5-1 — 7

Dodge County: Goalie : Jackson Roethler 44 saves (51 shots).